OSU women's basketball: Beavers welcome new faces as season begins

Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck — as well as returning players Talia von Oelhoffen and Jelena Mitrovic — met with the media this week to talk about the upcoming season.

This was Rueck’s first press conference since four players transferred out of the program in the spring. Taya Corosdale and Kennedy Brown transferred to Duke, Taylor Jones left for Texas and Greta Kampschroeder entered the transfer portal after her freshman season and is now at Michigan.

The moves followed a season in which Oregon State went 17-14 and failed to earn a bid to the NCAA tournament. Rueck acknowledged this was a tough time for the program and its supporters.

“I would say there was some mourning and I know our fan base feels the exact same thing,” Rueck said.

He said Oregon State fans develop strong attachments to players and love to watch them develop over the course of their careers. He pointed to Marie Gulich as an example of an OSU player who struggled early in her career before growing into one of the best leaders the program has ever had.

“It’s interesting because we have built so much consistency over the years and the four-year experience is what our fan base knows, it’s what I know,” Rueck said. “It’s what we work for, to build toward that pinnacle moment of your senior year where it’s all on you and you’ve gone through hell and back and you’ve had highs and the lowest lows and worked through all the self doubt and then you come out on the other side as a conqueror and you come out on the other side as a leader.

“And that’s amazing to watch, it’s inspiring to watch. And for our fan base, for our coaches, for the students themselves to experience that full journey from beginning to end is what is etched in everyone’s minds around here. We’ve built our program upon that.”

Even though Gulich’s career at Oregon State was not that long ago, the transfer portal and other changes in the collegiate environment have made that type of career less common.

“That’s the reality now. Things are changing. Things are different. Comparison is so much easier,” Rueck said.

Von Oelhoffen, who led the team in scoring last season at 13.7 points per game, said she did not consider leaving the team.

“That never crossed my mind. I think last year definitely didn’t go the way that I wanted it to, on a team level, our record, or how I did, however, you want to look at it. I didn’t really reach the goals I wanted to,” von Oelhoffen said. “I kind of just looked in the mirror and asked myself what I needed to do to make those things happen here. So trying to find that at another school never crossed my mind and I don’t think it ever will.”

Oregon State had commitments from four freshman recruits: forwards Timea Gardiner and Raegan Beers, and guards Lily Hansford and Adlee Blacklock. After losing four players to the transfer portal, Oregon State signed freshman German guard Martha Pietsch and brought in transfers Bendu Yeaney and Shalexxus Aaron.

Yeaney was a multi-year starter at Arizona and Aaron started her college career at USC before transferring to Texas Southern. Rueck said that had the Beavers not lost players, those additions would not have been possible.

Yeaney is from Portland and Aaron is from Apple Valley, California. Oregon State recruited both when they were in high school and Rueck said they first visited the Corvallis campus in 2014.

“It’s always been a very warm relationship with both. In some weird way it kind of feels like they’ve been here,” Rueck said.

Yeaney was a starter on the Arizona team that lost to Stanford in the 2021 national championship game. She brings much-needed athleticism and intensity to Oregon State’s perimeter defense.

“Obviously experience. Bendu’s been through all the battles,” Rueck said. “She played in a national championship game two years ago. She’s been a three-plus year starter at this level. And so, because of that, you look to her and she has a charisma about her. She’s a natural leader. She brings great energy and she’s been through the wars.”

Mitrovic, a 6-foot-9 redshirt-sophomore post, is the only returning front-court player on a guard-heavy roster. She came into last season behind both Brown and Jones on the depth chart, but Jones’ season-ending injury created more opportunity for playing time. Mitrovic took on a bigger role late in the season and started all four games for Oregon State in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

“I work hard and he (Rueck) trusted me. He trusted me when I didn’t trust myself sometimes, which helped me a lot with my confidence. And towards the end of the last year I just felt comfortable with playing and with just being there for my teammates on the court,” Mitrovic said. “Because I felt like I was hiding a little bit in the beginning of the season from the ball and just the pressure, but it felt great, honestly, to be on the court and feel his trust and the trust of the team.”

Because the team is so thin in the front court there is an opportunity for Gardiner and Beers to contribute right away. Both were Women’s Basketball Coaches of America first-team all-Americans in high school and were selected to play in the McDonald’s all-star game.

Rueck said Gardiner made a strong impression when she first started working out on campus in July.

“She was as prepared a first-year player that I can remember. She’s right up there with the best that we’ve had. From mindset, humility and welcoming coaching, saying ‘OK’ and then applying it immediately, high capacity in that way,” Rueck said. “A dynamic player, multiple positions, and a dynamic personality. The sky’s the limit for Timea.”