OSU women's basketball: Beavers' upset bid comes up short at Stanford

Oregon State pushed No. 3 Stanford to the limit on Friday night before falling 63-60 in a Pac-12 Conference women's basketball game at Maples Arena.

Oregon State guard Bendu Yeaney tied the game at 60-60 with a driving layup with just over 2 minutes left to play. Stanford pulled back in front on a pair of free throws by Haley Jones with 1 minute left to play and when Jones went 1 for 2 at the line the Cardinal held a 3-point lead with 23 seconds left to play.

Stanford was then able to take advantage of its foul situation. Oregon State needed a 3-pointer to tie the game, but Stanford had committed just two team fouls in the quarter. So the Cardinal fouled Yeaney on a drive with just 11 seconds left to play. After OSU took the ball out of bounds, the Cardinal fouled again with just 2 seconds remaining.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12) were then unable to get the ball inbounds cleanly and time expired.

The game was close throughout with Stanford holding its biggest lead at 25-18 early in the second quarter. Oregon State has just one road win in the series, a 72-69 double-overtime victory in 2017.

Freshman forward Timea Gardiner, who was named the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Week after the Beavers' win over Oregon, led OSU with 16 points. Against Stanford, Gardiner made 7 of 11 from the field including 2 of 3 3-point attempts. Yeaney had 15 points and five rebounds and three steals. Talia von Oelhoffen added nine points with six rebounds and three assists.

Cameron Brink had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Cardinal (20-2, 8-1), while Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Oregon State will play California at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Golden Bears fell 78-73 to Oregon on Friday night.

No. 3 Stanford 63, Oregon St. 60

OREGON ST. (11-9)—Mitrovic 4-9 0-0 8, Aaron 2-2 0-0 6, Mannen 1-5 0-0 2, von Oelhoffen 3-14 0-0 9, Yeaney 7-15 0-0 15, Beers 1-5 2-2 4, Gardiner 7-11 0-0 16, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Hansford 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-61 2-2 60

STANFORD (20-2)—Brink 7-17 7-8 21, Emma-Nnopu 3-6 0-0 8, Jones 6-12 5-6 17, Jump 2-8 0-0 5, Lepolo 1-2 0-0 2, Belibi 0-1 0-0 0, Iriafen 2-5 3-4 7, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Betts 0-0 0-0 0, Nivar 0-0 0-0 0, Bosgana 0-1 0-0 0, Demetre 1-2 0-0 3, Harriel 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 15-18 63

Oregon St. 18 14 17 11 — 60

Stanford 22 11 16 14 — 63

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 8-19 (Aaron 2-2, Mannen 0-1, von Oelhoffen 3-9, Yeaney 1-4, Gardiner 2-3), Stanford 4-16 (Brink 0-2, Emma-Nnopu 2-3, Jones 0-1, Jump 1-7, Lepolo 0-1, Demetre 1-2). Assists—Oregon St. 10 (Mitrovic 3, von Oelhoffen 3), Stanford 5 (Nivar 2). Fouled Out—Oregon St. von Oelhoffen. Rebounds—Oregon St. 31 (Mitrovic 7), Stanford 39 (Brink 13). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 13, Stanford 8. Technical Fouls—None. A—3,890.