OSU women's basketball: Beavers upset 10th-ranked UCLA 77-72

Raegan Beers grabbed two clutch offensive rebounds and Talia von Oelhoffen made six straight free throws in the final minute as Oregon State held off a late rally by No. 10 UCLA for a 77-72 victory Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers led the entire game until the Bruins knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to take a 64-63 lead with 3:37 left to play.

Oregon State (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12 Conference) answered with a pair of free throws by von Oelhoffen to regain the lead. The Beavers held that 65-64 lead with just under 2 minutes left to play when OSU guard Bendu Yeaney drove into the lane. She was unable to make the layup but Beers corralled the rebound and made the putback.

Oregon State got a stop on the next UCLA possession and after an OSU miss, Beers once again won the battle on the glass to gather the rebound. She was fouled on the shot attempt and made both free throws to put OSU up 69-64 with 59 seconds on the clock.

The Bruins (13-2, 2-1) kept up the challenge, making two more 3-pointers in the final minute, including a 27-footer by Gina Conti. But with the Bruins forced to foul, von Oelhoffen and Yeaney combined to go 8 for 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to clinch the victory.

Shalexxus Aaron hit a corner 3-pointer to open the scoring as the Beavers jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first 4 minutes.

Inserted into the starting lineup against the Bruins, Noelle Mannen made several hustle plays early to energize the home crowd. During a short stretch in the first quarter she battled in the lane to secure a loose ball, took a charge on a drive by UCLA’s Gina Conti, and then scored a layup at the other end.

Oregon State held an 18-10 lead after the first quarter and held onto that advantage throughout the first half. A pair of free throws by Jelena Mitrovic gave the Beavers a 31-20 lead with 3:35 left in the second quarter.

UCLA cut into that deficit with a 3-pointer by Londynn Jones and a fastbreak layup by Kiki Rice.

But just as the Bruins were starting to gain momentum, Aaron hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Beavers’ lead to 37-25.

Aaron made four 3-pointers in the first half and finished the game with 14 points.

Beers recorded another double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Yeaney added 15 points and a game-high eight assists. Von Oelhoffen went 10 for 10 at the line to finish with 15 points.

Yeaney was recognized in the first half half after she scored to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career.

UCLA was playing without star guard Charisma Osborne, who was injured during the Bruins’ 82-74 win at No. 17 Oregon on Friday.

Freshman guard Kiki Rice led USC with 20 points and Conti had 19.

Oregon State will play at No. 18 Arizona on Friday.