Oregon State let a 17-point lead slip away Thursday night as Arizona State rallied for a 75-73 victory in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball matchup at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers were up 45-28 with 6:43 left in the third quarter after a layup by Adlee Blacklock. The Sun Devils made most of that deficit disappear with a 17-5 run to end the quarter and then carried that momentum into the fourth.

Arizona State (8-18, 1-14 Pac-12) took a 55-53 lead on a 3-pointer by Jaddan Simmons with 6:47 left to play.

The game was back-and-forth the rest of the way. Oregon State went up 65-64 with just over 2 minutes remaining on a pair of free throws by Bendu Yeaney. The Sun Devils responded with a 3-pointer by Simmons followed by a defensive stop and a short jumper by Treasure Hunt.

That five-point burst put the Sun Devils up 69-64 and they would hold onto that lead the rest of the way. Oregon State’s Blacklock and Timea Gardiner each hit 3-pointers in the final seconds but the Beavers never had the opportunity to take the lead.

Blacklock was nearly perfect from the field Thursday, making 5 of 6 shot attempts, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, as she scored 14 points. Raegan Beers also had 14 points and Timea Gardiner scored 13 points with eight rebounds.

Yeaney scored 12 points and had 13 assists, while Jelena Mitrovic added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tyi Skinner led ASU with 27 points, making 5 of 6 3-point attempts.

Oregon State was without guard Talia von Oelhoffen who announced on social media earlier in the day that she would be out for the rest of the season due to injury. Von Oelhoffen said she has been struggling with this injury — which she did not identify — all season.

Oregon State (11-17, 3-14) will wrap up the regular season with a home game at noon Sunday against No. 14 Arizona.

Arizona St. 75, Oregon St. 73

ARIZONA ST. (8-18)—Mokwuah 6-14 2-2 14, Hunt 5-14 2-2 13, Simmons 3-13 4-4 12, Skinner 9-19 4-4 27, Sousa 1-1 0-0 2, Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Crisp 2-5 2-2 7, Erikstrup 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-67 14-14 75

OREGON ST. (11-17)—Beers 5-6 4-4 14, Mitrovic 5-11 1-2 11, Blacklock 5-6 0-0 14, Mannen 0-2 1-2 1, Yeaney 4-11 3-4 12, Gardiner 6-14 0-0 13, Aaron 0-1 0-0 0, Hansford 0-1 0-0 0, Marotte 3-6 0-0 8, Totals 28-58 9-12 73

Arizona St. 13 13 19 30 — 75

Oregon St. 19 17 14 23 — 73

3-Point Goals—Arizona St. 9-16 (Hunt 1-3, Simmons 2-5, Skinner 5-6, Crisp 1-2), Oregon St. 8-17 (Blacklock 4-5, Mannen 0-1, Yeaney 1-3, Gardiner 1-4, Hansford 0-1, Marotte 2-3). Assists—Arizona St. 9 (Simmons 6), Oregon St. 20 (Yeaney 13). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Arizona St. 32 (Mokwuah 8, Simmons 8), Oregon St. 39 (Yeaney 9). Total Fouls—Arizona St. 13, Oregon St. 13. Technical Fouls—None. —3,711.