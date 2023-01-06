OSU women's basketball: Beavers squander late lead in loss at Arizona

A second-straight win over a ranked opponent was within reach for Oregon State on Friday night against No. 15 Arizona.

The Beavers held a 12-point lead with 4 minutes left to play against the Wildcats at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. But Oregon State was unable to hold off the late rally as Arizona earned a 72-69 victory in the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball matchup.

The Beavers came into the game off a 77-72 upset of No. 10 UCLA on Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State (9-6, 1-3) led for much of the game Friday. Guard A.J. Marotte scored 17 points in the first half to help the Beavers take a 38-30 halftime lead.

Arizona (13-2, 2-1) held Oregon State to just 11 points in the third quarter to pull even going into the fourth.

At that point, it was the Beavers' turn to go on a run. With the game tied 53-53, Oregon State held Arizona scoreless for nearly five minutes to take a 65-53 lead. The Beavers' zone defense was especially difficult during this stretch.

The Wildcats broke drought with a pair of free throws by Esmery Martinez and then completely changed the flow of the game. Arizona's full-court press forced a series of OSU turnovers and the Wildcats made three 3-pointers to take the lead with a 15-0 run.

Marotte came off the bench to make 8 of 11 field-goal attempts in her best offensive game since early in the season. Raegan Beers led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Talia von Oelhoffen scored 12 points with five assists and three steals. Point guard Bendu Yeaney added eight points with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Playing in front of a home crowd of nearly 7,200, Cate Reese led the Wildcats with 16 points. Shaina Pellington and Helena Pueyo each scored 12.

Oregon State will finish up its road trip at Arizona State. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. Sunday and the game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

No. 15 Arizona 72, Oregon St. 69

OREGON ST. (9-6)—Mitrovic 2-3 1-2 5, Aaron 2-7 0-0 4, Mannen 2-3 0-1 4, von Oelhoffen 5-12 0-0 12, Yeaney 4-12 0-0 8, Beers 9-14 1-1 19, Marotte 8-11 0-0 17, Totals 32-62 2-4 69

ARIZONA (13-2)—Martinez 3-11 2-2 9, Reese 8-15 0-2 16, Fields 3-8 1-4 9, Loville 0-6 2-2 2, Pellington 4-6 3-4 12, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Conner 3-5 0-0 8, Gilbert 2-5 0-0 4, Pueyo 5-7 1-1 12, Totals 28-64 9-15 72

Oregon St. 20 18 11 20 — 69

Arizona 15 15 19 23 — 72

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 3-16 (Aaron 0-3, Mannen 0-1, von Oelhoffen 2-7, Yeaney 0-1, Marotte 1-4), Arizona 7-18 (Martinez 1-2, Reese 0-3, Fields 2-5, Loville 0-3, Pellington 1-1, Conner 2-2, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 1-1). Assists—Oregon St. 17 (von Oelhoffen 5, Yeaney 5), Arizona 13 (Pellington 6, Pueyo 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 40 (Beers 10, Yeaney 10), Arizona 28 (Martinez 8). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 14, Arizona 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—7,182.