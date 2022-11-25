OSU women's basketball: Beavers showed defensive potential against No. 9 Iowa

PORTLAND — Oregon State coach Scott Rueck didn’t have to invent a new game plan Friday night when the Beavers faced off against No. 9 Iowa at the Chiles Center in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

But he did have to turn to the playbook designed to slow down superstar point guards. The Hawkeyes are led by All-American guard Caitlin Clark and Rueck said he called on lessons he learned coaching against Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu as the team prepared for this game.

“Sabrina was a player … you had to do different things than you probably ever have done, because of her talent level," Rueck said. "We put in some things this week that are March things, February things. And it was fun for this group to evolve and we had success with those things tonight. We were able to take the ball out of Caitlin’s hands a few times. We were able to disrupt, so I thought we really grew on the defensive end as well.

Clark scored a game-high 28 points in Iowa’s 73-59 victory, but Rueck felt his team did a good job working its defensive game plan. The Beavers (4-1) held Iowa (5-1) well below its 90-points-per-game average and at times were able to make the game a defensive battle.

Rueck noted that at one point Oregon State held Iowa scoreless on 12 straight possessions.

“A 12-possession drought for Iowa, that’s saying something,” Rueck.

The Beavers held Iowa to just 10 points in the third quarter and did a good job defending beyond the arc. Iowa was 6 of 19 (32%) on 3-pointers and Clark made just 2 of 8 from deep.

Rueck was also pleased that the team played gritty defense without fouling. Iowa shot just six free throws in the contest.

Defense allowed Oregon State to climb back into the game after a slow start. Iowa jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but the Beavers clawed their way back with defense and strong shooting from Talia von Oelhoffen and Shalexxus Aaron.

Aaron had her best game since joining the team, scoring 17 points and making 3 of 4 attempts from beyond the arc. Von Oelhoffen had 22 points and was 2 for 4 on 3-pointers.

Arizona transfer Bendu Yeaney started and played over 31 minutes. She spent much of the night defending Clark and made the Iowa guard work for every point. Yeaney struggled with her outside shooting, but showed the ability to get to the rim and finish in traffic, scoring nine points.

What’s next

Oregon will play Duke at 7 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. The Blue Devils (5-1) lost to No. 3 UConn 78-50 on Friday at the Chiles Center.

This Oregon State/Duke matchup, while tentative because it was based on tournament results, was one of the most anticipated games on the Beavers’ nonconference schedule.

Former Oregon State players Taya Corosdale and Kennedy Brown transferred to Duke this offseason and former Oregon State standout Aleah Goodman is the Director of Recruiting and Player Development for Duke.

Rueck said that in the current environment, these kinds of games are going to become much more common.

“This game Sunday night, in a way, yeah, it’s weird having Taya over there when she was the face of our program. Taya and Kennedy, I love those guys, we’ve been through a lot together. I’ve known them forever. I believe in them, I recruited them,” Rueck said.