OSU women's basketball: Beavers showed composure in win over UCLA

The Oregon State women’s basketball team played its best game of the season Sunday to knock off 10th-ranked UCLA 77-72 at Gill Coliseum.

The victory gives the Beavers their first Pac-12 Conference win of the season and changes the outlook going into Friday’s game at No. 15 Arizona.

“Today we finished and put together, I thought, 40 really good minutes,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said.

The Beavers (9-5, 1-2) led almost the entire game but the Bruins rallied in the second half with their high-pressure defense and ability to score from beyond the arc.

Oregon State had wilted against USC’s defensive pressure on Friday, committing 24 turnovers and struggling to execute offensively. On Sunday, the Bruins tried the same tactic, even making it difficult for the Beavers to inbound the ball at times after made baskets, drawing one 5-second call and coming close on another.

But unlike Friday’s game, the Beavers ultimately found ways to break the pressure and finish out the upset.

“I was so proud of our team for keeping our composure, continuing to execute, keeping the game relatively simple today. And just doing what great teams do. Getting the stops when we need them, getting the buckets when we need them and then finishing by knocking down free throws and making the plays to close it out,” Rueck said.

The experience of redshirt senior guard Bendu Yeaney helped the Beavers deal with the Bruins’ defense.

“I used to play for a pressure team, so I know how to go about pressure. You’ve just got to be composed and take your time. Everybody clears out and you just get it up the floor,” said Yeaney, who transferred to Oregon State this year after spending two seasons at Arizona.

Oregon State also benefited from more offensive balance against UCLA (13-2, 2-1). Raegan Beers led the way with 22 points, Yeaney and Talia von Oelhoffen each had 15 and Shalexxus Aaron scored 14.

Aaron got the Beavers off to a good start by making four 3-pointers in the first half. Von Oelhoffen was the closer, making all 10 of her free-throw-attempts. And Beers and Yeaney repeatedly came up with key baskets to keep Oregon State in the lead.

Early in the second half the Bruins went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to two points at 40-38. Yeaney answered by driving into the lane and drawing a foul as she made the layup. She made a similar play in the fourth quarter when the Bruins were on another run.

“I just want to win. I kept looking at the score, they kept hitting shots on the other end, I was like, ‘We need a score,’” Yeaney said. “If we are in a drought, we need a bucket. I thought that we were in a couple droughts, so when that happens, I was just putting my head down and trying to get a bucket or get to the free-throw line.”

Yeaney reaches 1,000 points

One highlight of Sunday’s game was Yeaney crossing the 1,000-point mark for her collegiate career. The Portland native started her career with two seasons at Indiana and then spent two years with the Wildcats before joining Oregon State.

“Points don’t really mean that much to me but this is something that I think I have to kind of look at and be proud of myself about,” Yeaney said, adding that the moment left her speechless. “I’m just blessed to be able to play the game and to get to 1,000 points is something that, I don’t know … I really wasn’t thinking about it, I was just thinking about winning the game.”

Beers named Freshman of the Week

Beers was recognized as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday after putting up big numbers in all three games for Oregon State, scoring 27 points with 10 rebounds against North Carolina Central on Tuesday, adding 19 points and 14 boards against USC on Friday and finishing off the week with 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds against UCLA.

Beers was the only player in the country to post three double-doubles last week and her eight double-doubles this season are the most in the Pac-12. This is the second time Beers has won the award.

What’s next

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Oregon State, who will travel to play Arizona on Friday and Arizona State on Sunday. The Wildcats (12-2, 2-1) climbed to No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press poll after splitting two games in the Bay Area this weekend.