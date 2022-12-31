OSU women's basketball: Beavers searching for consistency

Oregon State post Raegan Beers scored in double figures for the eighth consecutive game Friday night in the Beavers’ 69-58 loss to USC.

Beers tallied 19 points and 14 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season, tops in the nation among freshmen. Putting it simply, in 13 games she has established herself as one of Oregon State’s most consistent players.

Finding that level of consistent production at other spots is crucial for the Beavers (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12 Conference) as they face a tough slate of conference games to start the new year.

Transfer Shalexxus Aaron has had two strong games in a row, scoring 17 in the win over North Carolina Central and 15 against the Trojans.

Sophomore guard Talia von Oelhoffen is the team’s leading scorer at just under 17 points per game, highlighted by a 41-point outburst against Nevada in the Maui Classic. But USC focused its formidable defense on von Oelhoffen on Friday and limited her to seven points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Without production from von Oelhoffen, the Beavers struggled to keep pace with USC. The Women of Troy took control of the game with an 11-0 run in the third quarter and then put the game away by outscoring OSU 14-8 down the stretch.

Coach Scott Rueck has largely relied on a starting lineup that includes Jelena Mitrovic, Bendu Yeaney, Aaron and von Oelhoffen. He has rotated through several players as a fifth starter looking for a spark. Against USC, freshman Martha Pietsch got the nod and played a season-high 32 minutes.

Noelle Mannen also saw a lot of playing time against the Trojans and during her 19 minutes on the floor the Beavers played nearly even with a minus-2 point differential. This tied with Beers for the best differential on the team Friday night. Mannen did a good job taking care of the ball against USC’s pressure and has the experience to know where she’s supposed to be on defense.

The Beavers battled defensively, holding the Trojans to 41% shooting from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. But Oregon State struggled to contain USC's talented sophomore forward Rayah Marshall, who was the difference in the game with 33 points and 16 rebounds. Marshall has the size of a post at 6-foot-4, but the ball-handling skills and agility of a wing, making her a very tough matchup.

Oregon State has its own player who fits that description in freshman Timea Gardiner, but she has yet to take the floor this season due to an undisclosed health or injury situation. Rueck has said he expects Gardiner to play this year.

Oregon State will face 10th-ranked UCLA on Sunday. The Bruins (13-1, 2-0) downed No. 17 Oregon 82-74 Friday night behind 21 points from freshman point guard Kiki Rice.

UCLA’s leading scorer, guard Charisma Osborne, scored 17 points but left the game following a collision in the fourth quarter. Her status for Sunday’s game is not known.

After wrapping up this homestand, the Beavers will travel to face No. 18 Arizona on Friday and Arizona State on Sunday.