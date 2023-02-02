When the Oregon State women’s basketball team is playing to its potential, it can compete with any opponent in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Beavers (11-10, 3-7 Pac-12) have wins over UCLA and Oregon and competed until the very last minute in road losses at Arizona and Stanford.

The challenge has been to maintain that high level of play for a full 40 minutes, and against every opponent.

“We’ve played our best when it’s been demanded. And I think you have to say one of our weaknesses has been inconsistency," coach Scott Rueck said. "Not game to game, within the game. Quarter to quarter, minute to minute. At times we’ve been up and down. And so that’s what we’ve been trying to solve and figure out.”

Oregon State’s 64-62 loss last Sunday at California is the most recent example. The Beavers held a 53-46 lead entering the fourth quarter and the offense had been efficient. But in the final 10 minutes, the offense stalled as the Beavers went 2 for 11 from the field and the Golden Bears rallied for the win.

Point guard Bendu Yeaney said the team came away from the weekend knowing that it lost games at No. 3 Stanford and at California by a combined five points.

“When you think about it that way, you’re like ‘We’re right there.’ So I think everybody is motivated, especially with another top-10 team coming into Gill this weekend,” Yeaney said. “We’re tired of losing and so I think that now we’re realizing what it takes to win in the Pac-12. We’re just one step away and hopefully we put everything together this weekend.”

One part of putting all the pieces together is continuing to incorporate Timea Gardiner into the rotation. The highly recruited freshman missed the first 16 games of the season, and when the Beavers took the floor against Stanford it was just her fourth collegiate game.

Gardiner did not back down against Stanford’s talented front court, which is led by Cameron Brink, last season’s conference player of the year. Gardiner played a season-high 27 minutes and scored 16 points.

Rueck acknowledged the challenge of adding a new player this late in the season. Gardiner is just beginning to get familiar with playing at this level and she’s having to do it during the heart of Pac-12 play, not during the nonconference schedule. At the same time, coaches and teammates are learning more about her game.

“Probably it’s gone as well as you could possibly imagine,” Rueck said. “It’s remarkable what Timea’s done and the way she’s done it. Just the level of respect that she commands is uplifting to everyone. What she brings to the floor, she brings a professional approach to the game. She’s such an elite competitor and just unflappable.”

Gardiner provides some badly needed depth in Oregon State’s front court, which had relied heavily on Jelena Mitrovic and Raegan Beers. Mitrovic played well alongside Gardiner last weekend, making an impact on both offense and defense.

Mitrovic had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks against Stanford and followed up with eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks against California.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“This year, really hit her stride just recently," Rueck said. "We’ve had moments, of course, but recently where she’s been almost dominant. She’s controlling rebounds, she’s getting deep position, she’s knocking down perimeter shots now. Knocking down tough post shots over the top of good defenders. She understands the game so well. She’s been here for a while. She’s setting great screens at good angles. It’s made us a lot better."

The Beavers were without AJ Marotte over the weekend. Rueck said she was sidelined by an ankle injury and the hope is that she will be available when Oregon State faces No. 7 Utah (18-2, 8-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Utah forward Alissa Pili is the leading scorer in the Pac-12 at 20.3 points per game. Pili is making 38% of her 3-point attempts and is just one of the team’s sharpshooters. Gianna Kneepkens is the best 3-point shooter in the conference, making 45 of 99 attempts (46%).

“They can shoot from one to five and so that’s going to be the biggest thing. Sometimes we struggle to guard the 3-point line, but this game it’s going to be very vital. They can shoot NBA 3s,” Yeaney said.

Rueck said Utah’s ball movement on offense is comparable to Stanford’s.

“Their offense, that ball moves. They run great stuff. They expect to win, they expect success, and they’re fun to watch because of that," Rueck said. "They have shooters everywhere and they play fast.”

It will then be a quick turnaround to face Colorado (16-5, 7-3) on Sunday. The Buffaloes dropped out of the Top 25 after splitting home games last weekend. Colorado knocked off then-No. 8 UCLA 73-70 and lost to USC 71-54.

The team is led by senior point guard Jaylyn Sherrod, who is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 assists per game.

“I’m a big fan of hers. I love the passion she plays with. She is their quarterback and they’ve got nice pieces,” Rueck said.