OSU women's basketball: Beavers' rally comes up short against Notre Dame

Oregon State trailed Notre Dame by 20 points entering the fourth quarter of their matchup at the Daytona Beach Invitational on Saturday.

The 16th-ranked Beavers outscored the Irish 26-8 the rest of the way in what ended up as a 64-62 loss in the nonconference women’s basketball contest.

Oregon State's Kennedy Brown was fouled on an offensive rebound with less than one second left on the clock and had the opportunity to tie the game. But she missed the first free throw and then had to miss the second attempt intentionally.

The Beavers (3-2) lost both games at the event, falling to No. 12 Michigan 61-52 on Friday.

“We had six largely miserable quarters here over the last two days and we had two, in my opinion, elite quarters. We just finished on one,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame interview.

Against Notre Dame, Oregon State trailed 30-18 at halftime. The Beavers struggled to score against the Irish defense, putting up just six points in the second quarter and missing all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first half.

The shooting woes continued in the third quarter, but the Beavers began to find their rhythm in the fourth quarter.

Freshman guard Talia von Oelhoffen scored 20 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead the rally. Forward Taylor Jones scored the Beavers’ other six points down the stretch and also had 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Brown scored four points with 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Notre Dame forward Maya Dodson had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Rueck said the program is well past the point of counting moral victories, but there is a growth process that must be endured.

“This is a young team and it takes a while for a team to jell,” Rueck said, noting that last year’s squad suffered a couple of frustrating losses at this point in the schedule. “I know how much talent is on this roster and I know the character of these competitors.”

Oregon State will return home to host Pacific at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gill Coliseum.

