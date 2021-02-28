OSU women's basketball: Beavers put six in double figures in road win over rival Ducks

EUGENE — With 10 seconds left before the final buzzer was to sound inside Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Oregon State senior Aleah Goodman sought out her best friend Taya Corosdale to embrace her in a well-deserved hug.
Thanks to Goodman, Corosdale and so many others, everyone involved with the Oregon State women’s basketball program had a reason to celebrate.
And they did.
After freshman Talia von Oelhoffen dribbled out the remaining seconds, the Beavers’ bench erupted after an impressive 88-77 Pac-12 win over No. 14 Oregon to end a four-game losing streak to the rivals to the south.
“It was just kind of just a moment to just soak everything in,” said Goodman, who scored a team-high 20 points and led six Beavers in double figures. “It was a perfect cap to kind of this crazy Pac-12 season that we went through. Just because the craziness and the up and down and all that and then to end it against our rivals on the road and end it with a W is really special.”
The victory is the Beavers’ (9-6, 7-6) sixth in seven games and their second against a ranked opponent after taking down then No-8 UCLA last Sunday on the road. It was also the first win at Oregon since the 2016-17 season, before any current player was on the roster.
Freshman Sasha Goforth added 17 points, Corosdale and Ellie Mack both chipped in 14, Taylor Jones again battled foul trouble and pitched in 11 and von Oelhoffen hit for 10 off the bench.
“It is my first one here so it just kind of makes it extra special,” Goodman said of the win. “It was huge, it feels awesome. I'm just so proud of my team and everyone stepped up. Six players in double figures, that just shows how well we play together and the versatility that we have on this team. Just so proud.”
The victory secured the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, which begins Wednesday in Las Vegas, for the Beavers, who are scheduled to open against California at 11 a.m.
A win in that game and the Beavers and No. 4-seeded Ducks (13-7, 10-7) would have a quick rematch in the quarterfinals.
Oregon, which lost at home for the fourth time this season, got a career-high 22 points from Sedona Prince, while Erin Boley and Taylor Mikesell both had 16. Nyara Sabally chipped in 13 points in the loss.
Oregon played without starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao, who had 22 in the first meeting against the Beavers, a 79-59 win.
"Any time you're without a good player, it hurts," UO coach Kelly Graves said. "But I've always felt like injuries in the short term don't affect you as much as you think they might. It's human nature to have other players step up. I'm just not sure we did that enough tonight. …
"Oregon State just played a really, really good basketball game. Everything we tried to do they were ready for, and made nice counters."
The game changed in the third quarter. Oregon State took a 38-35 lead into the break where the Beavers talked about focusing on “amping up our energy on defense, taking away their strengths and just securing the rebounds,” Corosdale said.
The Beavers limited the Ducks to a 4-for-17 shooting performance in the period and that equated into a 23-15 edge for an 11-point lead.
“Our defense was huge,” Goodman said. “I mean they have great players … so we really were harping on our defense and just how can we get stops, just really put our energy towards the defensive end. So to hold a team like Oregon with all that offensive talent, for sure, is amazing.”
Oregon State used a 14-2 run midway through the third to take a 61-48 lead with Goodman draining a step-back 3 to cap the run. Two Lydia Giomi free throws got the Ducks within 61-50 going to the fourth.
Corosdale and von Oelhoffen hit 3s around a Giomi bucket and suddenly the lead was 15.
Oregon got it back within 10 before Mack was fouled while draining a 3-pointer. She hit the free throw and then von Oelhoffen hit a 3 for a 74-57 lead with 6:37 to play.
The Ducks didn’t fade away and countered with a 7-0 run to get it back down to 10. Oregon made it 79-71 with 2:14 left but Goodman all but sealed it with a dagger 3-pointer with 1:35 to play.
“Over the last couple of weeks everyone's seen our growth on the defensive end where we're much more disruptive, and certainly there was a stretch at the end of the first quarter that we didn't like and then the fourth quarter I thought we got a little bit loose when we gave up 27 in that quarter,” coach Scott Rueck said. “But overall I just think this team has so much ability to pass and score. All five positions throughout our roster were really difficult to guard, and I thought that was evident today. No matter what they did, we had an answer for it and we were able to keep that up consistently for 40 minutes and answer every run that they had.”
In the first meeting, the Ducks jumped out early and had a strong closing burst at the end of the half to take a 45-24 lead.
The first half Sunday was anything but a blowout. The Beavers had an early six-point lead while the Ducks’ largest edge was three.
The second quarter was nip-and tuck from the start. The Beavers scored the first six points to take a 24-21 lead before the Ducks rebounded and went up 27-26 on a Prince bucket.
After two free throws and a 3-pointer from Corosdale gave OSU a four-point lead, the Ducks scored four straight to knot the game at 31-all on another Prince hoop.
Goforth sank two free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Beavers back up five and von Oelhoffen’s buzzer-beating rebound shot gave the Beavers a 38-35 lead at the intermission.
Prince was 8 for 11 from the field and scored 18 to lead the way for the Ducks, who were just 7 for 25 outside of Prince.
Goforth led the Beavers with 12 points while Goodman had eight and Corosdale six.
The Beavers led 15-9 before Prince heated up. She scored seven of her 10 first-quarter points as the Ducks used a 10-0 run to take a 19-15 lead.
It would have been easy for the Beavers to have a lingering hangover from last week’s big win at UCLA, but they stayed focused on the task at hand, knowing that every win from here on out is a feather in their cap when it comes to a possible NCAA tournament berth.
It’s just another sign of this team’s continued growth.
“I mean we had a big win at UCLA and then you have a whole week before you're playing again so that's challenging,” Goodman said. “I mean it's hard but I'm so proud of how hard we worked this whole week and then just to go into this game and how we started it and then, obviously, it was close to halftime and then how we came out in the second half was huge.”
Added Corosdale: “That was a really great team win, I think. We've been working hard. This entire weekend it all came together and everybody stepped up.”