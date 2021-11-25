OSU women's basketball: Beavers prepare for No. 12 Michigan and Notre Dame

Interior defense is a strength of the Oregon State women’s basketball team. The team has an abundance of posts and forwards with great size for their position. Three games into the season, Oregon State is averaging nearly seven blocked shots per game.

That strength is going to be put to the test this weekend when the 16th-ranked Beavers (3-0) travel to Daytona Beach, Florida, for games against No. 12 Michigan (4 p.m. Friday) and Notre Dame (4 p.m. Saturday).

Both teams feature talented forwards. Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, a 6-foot-2 senior, averaged 25 points and 11 rebounds per game last season and was named the Big Ten player of the year. Notre Dame’s Maya Dodson is a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from Stanford who is averaging 12 points and nine rebounds per game for the Irish and leads the team in blocks.

“Naz Hillmon is a really special talent, not just for her skill set but the way that she plays. She’s a fierce competitor, high motor, obviously a great athlete, but she has a knack for the game, and such a great feel for positioning and timing. She can hurt you in a variety of ways,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck. “Surrounding her are a bunch of veteran players that have been through the battles.”

The Beavers have the players to compete with anyone inside. Taylor Jones is 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Kennedy Brown is a 6-foot-6 natural defender and Taya Corosdale is an athletic and versatile 6-foot-3 forward.

“It’s going to be a game of position around the rim,” Rueck said. “This is the first true test against an elite post presence that this group’s faced. It’s a challenge and we’re ready for that.”

Corosdale said the trip is an opportunity for the team to measure itself against other top squads.

“We’re 16 right now and I think at least one of these teams are above us in the rankings, so kind of just to see how we do against these top-ranked teams and … if we hit adversity, how we fight through that. I’m just really excited to get to play these teams,” Corosdale said.

Oregon State is familiar with Dodson from her time at Stanford. Dodson opted out last season during the COVID pandemic and did not take part in the team’s championship run.

“There’s not many better athletes than Maya Dodson,” Rueck said.

Dodson is not the only player the Beavers will have to worry about when they face the Irish on Saturday. Forward Maddy Westbeld is averaging almost 17 points and nine rebounds a game and guard Dara Mabrey averages 14 points a game.

“Notre Dame’s playing very well. I like the way they’re playing, very efficient offensively. They transition so hard. That will be different than what we’ve seen so far, the way both of these teams can transition and run the floor. It’s just different, they’re better athletes,” Rueck said.

Featured events such as this weekend’s Daytona Beach Invitational are one of the few opportunities for both players and coaches to experience the challenge of back-to-back games. It is useful preparation for the Pac-12 tournament which can include multiple games on consecutive days.

Guard Noelle Mannen is excited about the opportunity to make the trip to Florida.

“Obviously we’ve had three good games and I think we’ve learned a lot from them, so … I think we’re all really excited for sort of a first big test. I think this tournament is a good step for that,” Mannen said.

