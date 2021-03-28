OSU women's basketball: Beavers overcome plenty of adversity to finish season strong

In many ways, being forced to build those bonds during the pandemic helped with the on-court performance because they had to work at getting to know each other and that took a different kind of approach.

“The value of communication, whether that's in person, on the phone, facetime, all that stuff is something we really took to heart this year because the time together was so valuable," Goodman said. “... So just being able to find different ways to communicate with each other and just sticking together through it all.

“It was a tough year, and then to find joy in everything that we went through and to come in every single day together as a family, with just smiles on our faces. I think of Noel Mannen and every day I saw her and just the smile, the way she lit up every room she walked in. I mean this group is just extremely special.”

For Rueck the moment that may stand out the most when it comes to this season was the win at UCLA in the penultimate weekend of the regular season. It was the moment he said Tuesday night was the one when the players fully believed they were a good team and could beat teams like UCLA, which was ranked No. 8 at the time and is in the Sweet 16.