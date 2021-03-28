OSU women's basketball: Beavers overcome plenty of adversity to finish season strong

There were any number of times during the last part of December and nearly all of January where it would have been easy for the players and coaches with the Oregon State women’s basketball program to waive the white flag.
The Beavers lost three straight before a pause meant 29 days with no games and at times limited practice opportunities. A program that is accustomed to being talked about on the national stage was no longer on the radar.
They could have said to heck with this, let’s build for the future.
And in many ways, nobody could have blamed them.
But that’s not what sports and competition are all about. They are about facing and overcoming adversity; about meeting a challenge head on and doing all you can to come out on top; about building leadership and character and coming together for a common goal.
So the players and coaches stayed positive, fought through the lows of the pandemic-impacted season and finished playing their best basketball of the season.
From afterthought to the No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament in six weeks, the Beavers closed by winning nine of their last 12 games with the three losses to the NCAA tournament’s No. 1 overall seed Stanford — twice — and No. 1 seed South Carolina, 59-42, in the second round of the tournament on Tuesday night.
“We've talked about it, I mean this team had a chance to just say forget it, let's move on to next year, and they didn't,” coach Scott Rueck said after the loss to the Gamecocks on Tuesday. “They just kept getting better every single day and it took a one seed to knock us out. And what can you say? It's going to be a year that I look back on as fondly as any.”
It wasn’t just the run the Beavers went on, either. Rueck said every day he enjoyed showing up to work with the team. That’s going to be the memory that permeates his thoughts when looking back at the season.
“I just think in a general sense that it was just literally fun to walk in the gym every day, their attitudes were great every single day,” Rueck said. "It started at the top with Aleah (Goodman) and Taya (Corosdale), and it just filtered through. And this team, I mean it's really remarkable because we were so separated, we were more separated this year than ever. Even though we could practice together that was kind of the only time we were able to be together. And then to come together and for them to form friendships and a bond that was so tight, like they knew each other forever.
“I think the overarching feeling is just, I came in and just had a great time with this group every single day, it never felt like work. I mean certainly there were frustrations at moments that coaches always have with their team and I'm sure with them with me, but that's normal. But it was just enjoyable, every minute of it was, and that's the reason that this team competed down a stretch like they did.”
In many ways, being forced to build those bonds during the pandemic helped with the on-court performance because they had to work at getting to know each other and that took a different kind of approach.
“The value of communication, whether that's in person, on the phone, facetime, all that stuff is something we really took to heart this year because the time together was so valuable," Goodman said. “... So just being able to find different ways to communicate with each other and just sticking together through it all.
“It was a tough year, and then to find joy in everything that we went through and to come in every single day together as a family, with just smiles on our faces. I think of Noel Mannen and every day I saw her and just the smile, the way she lit up every room she walked in. I mean this group is just extremely special.”
For Rueck the moment that may stand out the most when it comes to this season was the win at UCLA in the penultimate weekend of the regular season. It was the moment he said Tuesday night was the one when the players fully believed they were a good team and could beat teams like UCLA, which was ranked No. 8 at the time and is in the Sweet 16.
“(That) was a huge win for us,” Rueck said. It's the reason we're in the tournament probably, because that led to the Oregon game and so on. I just loved that moment for them. Just to walk in that locker room and just hearing the joy was just like, wow, we actually are what we thought we were, actually maybe we're a little bit better than they even thought they were at that point. So for me it was that day a culmination of all the experiences that we'd had all year long to that moment and it was a grind to get there. A lot of new people here, and, but that's the day the light went on.”
Goodman had two moments that stood out. The UCLA game was one but so was a double overtime loss to Washington State that sent the Beavers to a fifth straight loss and 3-5 record.
“There's that moment after that Washington State game that we really could have gave up, that we could have just put our heads down and moved on, focused on next year, which you wouldn't think I would choose that moment but that was a moment that just showed what this group was,” Goodman said.
“And then you move on to after the UCLA game. Just the joy, the pure joy on everyone's faces when we were in the locker room. ... That's what we preached all year was how good we could be. And so to see it pay off, all that hard work, and I don't know, just seeing my teammates face after that UCLA game was so little always remember for sure.”
With all the distractions — no real offeason, an abbreviated nonconference schedule (two games) and two pauses — is this the best coaching performance by Rueck over the years?
He said that’s tough to say and will leave that up to others to debate.
“Every year it's like this awesome challenge, this awesome puzzle to put together, and I mean, won a national title with 10 true freshmen at (George) Fox, that's like an out-of-body experience,” Rueck said. “And then I've had years where we've come up a little short but the team couldn't have given any more than it did.
"I think back to my first year at Oregon State and getting that team to believe in themselves and win two Pac-12 games. So I feel like each group has its own amazing special qualities in those moments. But I couldn't say enough about our staff, I couldn't say enough about our team this year for doing what they've done under these circumstances.
"But to say it's like the best? I don't have a clue man, I just love doing what I do. I love trying my best to put on a great show for them, surround them with amazing people. We absolutely accomplished those things this year as a staff and it was just so fun to see them flourish and get that belief in themselves and compete like the team I knew they could. I think any season where you can say those things it just automatically ties for the top.”