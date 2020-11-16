OSU women's basketball: Beavers open Pac-12 at home in early December

With just a little over a week to go until the start of the 2020-21 women’s basketball season, the Pac-12 Conference announced its schedule on Monday.
Each team will play 22 conference games this season, meaning for the first time teams will play a double-round robin slate. The conference season is usually 18 games.
Conference play will start the week of Dec. 4-7 for No. 18 Oregon State with the Beavers facing Colorado and Utah over that stretch.
The first of two rivalry games with Oregon will take place between Dec. 10-14 inside Gill Coliseum. The second meeting in Eugene will be between Feb. 26 and March 1. That means there won’t be back-to-back rivalry games for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Oregon State heads to the Washington schools Dec. 18-21 and returns home to play the Los Angeles schools Jan. 1-4.
The Beavers head to Cal and Stanford Jan. 8-11 and are at the Arizona schools Jan. 14-18. It’s the only back-to-back, four-game road trip in conference play.
Oregon State returns home to face the Washington schools Jan. 22-25 and heads to the mountain schools Jan. 29-Feb. 1. The Beavers then host the Arizona schools (Feb. 5-8) and Bay Area schools (Feb. 12-15) before closing out the season at the L.A. schools (Feb. 19-22) and at Oregon.
The conference tournament is scheduled for March 4-7 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
Specific dates and times will be released once television partners make their selections.
Oregon State has not released its nonconference schedule but according to Eastern Washington’s website the Beavers will host the Eagles on Nov. 27. Idaho’s website has the Vandals playing at Oregon State on Nov. 29. Neither game is official at the moment.
