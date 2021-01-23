OSU women's basketball: Beavers need to reverse trend of giving up early leads

The Beavers won the first three games but lost the last three when that trend, which they know must change, occurred.

“That is a huge issue that we've been having this year,” redshirt junior Taya Corosdale said. “And I think it's just maintaining focus, honestly, and just doing what we do. It's happened to us quite a few times and so I think there's just a few weaknesses we've been having — rebounding, turnovers, stuff like that. We've been working really hard, and when we were out for a while we were working really hard, to kind of clean that up a little bit and I think we did get better at it. But we're still working on them.”

Sophomore Taylor Jones said the Beavers have been watching a lot of film and she said changing that trend is one of the main goals as the team moves forward. To do that, Jones said the Beavers need to “continue to put pressure on teams and continue to drive the score up and stop them on defense.”

It’s certainly been a point of frustration and there is nobody to blame but themselves.

“I mean we're letting the teams come back, we're doing it to ourselves,” Jones said. “So all the games that we've lost I believe were winnable games. I think if we would have played better offense and executed better on defense we could have won all those games.