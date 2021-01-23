OSU women's basketball: Beavers need to reverse trend of giving up early leads

In six of the seven games the Oregon State women’s basketball team has played this year, the Beavers have been the aggressor from the opening tip.
Three times they have jumped out to an 8-0 start (7-0 in a fourth) and four times they have hit double figures before the opposition has scored more than two points.
However, in each of those games, the Beavers have allowed the opposing team to get back into the game by the end of the first quarter.
Here’s a look at their quick starts and how the opponent responded.
Against Montana Western in the opener, the Beavers bolted to a 15-2 lead and led 19-10 after the first quarter.
Against San Francisco, Oregon State had an 8-0 start only to trail 26-19 at the quarter’s end.
The Beavers had a 15-6 lead on Colorado in the Pac-12 opener and led 20-15 after the first.
It was another 8-0 start for OSU against Utah, with the lead reaching 11-2, but the Utes tied the game at 20-all before the Beavers took a 24-20 lead going to the second.
Then there was a 7-0 start and 10-2 lead at Washington State, Sunday’s opponent, before the Cougars cut it to 16-14 at the end of the quarter.
And finally there was last Sunday’s game at Arizona when the Beavers led 8-0 and 11-2 before the Wildcats stormed back for a 20-17 lead.
The Beavers won the first three games but lost the last three when that trend, which they know must change, occurred.
“That is a huge issue that we've been having this year,” redshirt junior Taya Corosdale said. “And I think it's just maintaining focus, honestly, and just doing what we do. It's happened to us quite a few times and so I think there's just a few weaknesses we've been having — rebounding, turnovers, stuff like that. We've been working really hard, and when we were out for a while we were working really hard, to kind of clean that up a little bit and I think we did get better at it. But we're still working on them.”
Sophomore Taylor Jones said the Beavers have been watching a lot of film and she said changing that trend is one of the main goals as the team moves forward. To do that, Jones said the Beavers need to “continue to put pressure on teams and continue to drive the score up and stop them on defense.”
It’s certainly been a point of frustration and there is nobody to blame but themselves.
“I mean we're letting the teams come back, we're doing it to ourselves,” Jones said. “So all the games that we've lost I believe were winnable games. I think if we would have played better offense and executed better on defense we could have won all those games.
“So it is frustrating but at the end of the day it comes down to us and we have to pull ourselves out of this little slump that we're in and come out stronger every single game and learn from it. I mean, it shows that we are a young team. We are a new team. And we're working through those little details and we're gonna pull through.”
In addition to allowing teams to claw back in after taking a big lead, the Beavers have, in their last three outings, allowed the opponent to close the first half on big runs.
It started with a 13-2 closing spurt by Oregon to take firm control of the game at the break. Next, WSU scored the final eight of the first half — and also the last eight of the game to pull off the win. And then last week, the Beavers were down one until a 14-1 burst by Arizona gave the Wildcats a halftime lead it would never allow to dip below 11 points.
Coach Scott Rueck said after the Arizona loss, those runs show that the depth on the team is still developing as the bench and younger players have not had as many opportunities to gain experience with the lack of a true nonconference schedule.
Games needed
The Beavers have made the NCAA tournament the past six seasons — and it would have been seven if the tournament wasn’t canceled last season — but that streak is in jeopardy.
And not just because of the Beavers’ 3-4 record.
In order to even be considered for the postseason this year, the NCAA has said a team needs to play at least 13 games. So far, the Beavers are just over halfway there after having had seven games postponed.
One of those games, Washington at home, has been rescheduled to Tuesday so the Beavers could be at nine games with nine left on the schedule and the Pac-12 tournament, which counts as one game no matter how many you play.
Is Rueck concerned?
“Well, we need to win games first to be considered for such a thing and so we need to play better when we get the opportunity to that's first off,” he said. “Second, of course we want to play as many games as we can because we like basketball. It's fun to play games.
“We're getting about a game per month on average right now. From July until now, I think that's what it's averaged out to be right. … We're trying to get other games just so we can meet that quota and provide opportunity for this team to compete. So am I nervous about it? I mean, shoot, no. Were just going do the best we can with the situation. And I'm confident that we'll find enough to qualify.”