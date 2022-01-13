OSU women's basketball: Beavers nearly pull off upset of Wildcats

Shaina Pellington drained a mid-range jumper with .5 seconds left and No. 7 Arizona survived with a 55-53 win over Oregon State in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum.

The Wildcats (12-1, 2-1) scored the final six points and rebounded from an upset at USC last Sunday.

Oregon State, which had not played since Dec. 19, had one last ditch effort but Talia von Oelhoffen’s inbounds pass was deflected and the clock expired.

“Give Arizona a lot of credit. Pellington hit a big shot,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. “… I just thought it was a great game. Give them credit for the win and a good sign for us."

The Beavers (7-4, 0-1) were in position for the upset after Taya Corosdale drained a 3 and von Oelhoffen hit a deep two to turn a 49-48 deficit into a 53-49 lead with 2:58 to play.

But Oregon State went scoreless and the Wildcats escaped with the win.

Corosdale had a monster game for the Beavers, scoring a game-high 19 points to go with eight rebounds in 38-plus minutes. She went 6 for 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from deep in the loss.

Von Oelhoffen added nine points, two rebounds and five assists while Ellie Mack also scored nine points and added two rebounds.

“I was really proud of our effort tonight," Rueck said. “I loved the way we competed. I thought Taya set the tone for us right off the bat with great defensive against Cate Reese in the first couple possessions of the game and that in a way set the tone for us that we were here to play and here to battle and we did.”

OSU played without sophomore post Taylor Jones, who missed the game with an injury. She is averaging 12.4 points per game. Rueck had no update after the game on the injury or when Jones would be available.

Bendu Yeaney led the Wildcats with 15 points while Reese and Pellington both added 12 with Ariayah Copeland chipping in eight.

Arizona led by as many as six in the third quarter after trailing by a basket at the half and took a 45-42 lead into the final period.

The Beavers finished 18 for 48 from the field (33%) while Arizona was 21 of 52 (40.4%). The Wildcats narrowly won the rebounding battle, 29-28.

It was a pretty even first half as the Beavers held the largest lead at 5-0.

Both teams made nine field goals and hit two 3-pointers. The Beavers held a 7-5 edge at the free throw line to take a 27-25 lead into the half.

Corosdale led the way with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting with the Beavers’ two 3s. She also had four rebounds and one turnover while playing all 20 minutes.

Reese led the Wildcats with 10 points and she had both of the Wildcats’ 3s to go with three rebounds in 17 minutes.

The Beavers survived both Kennedy Brown and Jelena Mitrovic picking up two fouls in the first half. Brown managed to play 11 minutes with Mitrovic sitting for all but two.

Both teams had 15 rebounds but the Wildcats turned five offensive boards into seven second-chance points. OSU had just two offensive rebounds and did not score any second-chance points.

Oregon State’s game Saturday against Arizona State has been postponed due to COVID issues with the Sun Devils but will host Colorado at 2 p.m. Monday. The Beavers and Buffaloes were supposed to open the Pac-12 season Dec. 31 but the game was postponed due to COVID issues with Colorado.

