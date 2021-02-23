OSU women's basketball: Beavers named USBWA team of the week; Kampschroeder honored

The Oregon State women’s basketball team has been named the United States Basketball Writers Association National Team of the Week after sweeping the Los Angeles schools.

Oregon State opened the week with a 77-52 win at USC, and capped it off with a 71-64 victory over then-No. 8 UCLA on Sunday.

The Beavers have now won five of their last six games dating back to Jan. 26.

OSU's final scheduled game of the regular season will come on Sunday when the Beavers head to Eugene to take on No. 14 Oregon.

Also on Tuesday, Oregon State signee Greta Kampschroeder was named a McDonald's All-American.

It's the third-straight year the Beavers' signing class has featured a McDonald's All-American, as Kampschroeder joins fellow honorees Sasha Goforth (2020) and Kennedy Brown (2019).

Kampschroeder is a five-star recruit and is the No. 8 recruit in the nation according to Blue Star Media. She is the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report's No. 3 shooting guard in the class.

She is a two-time all-state first-team honoree in Illinois, and has been a team captain since her sophomore season.

