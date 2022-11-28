OSU women's basketball: Beavers meet a familiar foe

Kennedy Brown and Jelena Mitrovic have spent many hours battling in the post against each in practice over the years.

On Sunday night, Brown, who started in the post for Duke, and Mitrovic, who started at center for Oregon State, took that battle into a real game for the first time. Duke came out on top 54-41 to wrap up the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Mitrovic and Brown were teammates for the past three seasons at Oregon State before Brown transferred to Duke during the offseason, along with teammate Taya Corosdale.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck acknowledged that this was an unusual event, although in this era of this transfer portal it will become much more common. This was the first time in his tenure at Oregon State that Rueck had faced a player who used to be part of the program. His only prior experience with this was in 2004 when he was coaching at George Fox.

“Kennedy’s a great player. I love her, been watching her since she was a freshman in high school,” Rueck said. “Always been a big fan no matter which jersey she wears, that’s not going to change.”

Brown scored eight points, collected eight rebounds and blocked two shots in a strong all-around effort. Defensively, she made it difficult for Mitrovic inside. Mitrovic scored just two points but had a game-high 10 rebounds and three blocked shots, including a stuff of her former teammate in the second quarter.

Unfortunately, Corosdale was not able to play due to injury. She started the first three games of the season for the Blue Devils and scored 14 points in a win over Charleston Southern, but has not played since Nov. 12.

In addition to the on-court matchup of Mitrovic and Brown, there was also the off-court presence of former Oregon State star Aleah Goodman, who is now the Director of Recruiting and Player Development at Duke. She played an obvious role in both Brown and Corosdale choosing Duke once they entered the transfer portal.

Goodman also provided Duke coach Kara Lawson all of the insight one could possibly need in preparing to play Oregon State.

“Tonight, that was a unique challenge. … Aleah and Taya know us and our system better than probably anybody other than (OSU associate head coach) Jonas (Chatterton),” Rueck said. “Aleah was a coach on the floor. She understood everything.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Lawson said Goodman has quickly established herself as an important part of the Duke women’s basketball program.

“Certainly knowing the plays and what to expect in this game, specifically, but even last year and the beginning part of this year, she’s going to be a fantastic coach," Lawson said. "She knows the game very well and a lot of that is due to the teaching that she had at Oregon State and the coaching that she had there."

Lawson met Goodman through the USA Basketball 3X3 program where she was serving as the head women’s coach and Goodman was one of the players. Goodman made an immediate impression.

“When I coached her I could see that she was a player that would have a bright future in coaching, should she choose that. So I told her whenever she was done playing to call me. I didn’t know where I’d be, but call me and I would help her get somewhere,” Lawson said.

Lawson took over as head coach at Duke in 2020 and when Goodman decided to end her playing career last summer they connected and Lawson had an opening on her staff.

“We’re very fortunate to have her,” Lawson said.

What’s next

Oregon State (4-2) will host its annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game on Thursday, hosting Southern University at 11 a.m. at Gill Coliseum.