OSU women's basketball: Beavers make statement with dominating win at USC

Oregon State seemed to be in control throughout, jumping out to a 13-4 lead and leading by as many as 29.

The Beavers took a 40-23 lead early in the third quarter on an old-fashioned 3-point play from Mack. USC’s Pili countered with two 3-pointers and the Trojans managed to cut the deficit to 45-36 with 3:57 left.

But Oregon State closed the third on an 8-0 run and scored the first 11 of the fourth quarter to run away with the win.

“That’s definitely something we've been focusing on,” von Oelhoffen said of slowing down the opposition’s runs. “I think a lot of teams have been able to go on runs, to long of runs, and we haven't had an answer for it. But for us I think it's just energy and effort, and being consistent on every play. I think sometimes when teams go and run we kind of lose energy but we did a good job of shutting that down and punching them back when they hit us hard.”

The Beavers bolted to a 13-4 lead before the Trojans battled back to within 18-16 thanks to a 7-0 run. But Goodman canned a near three-quarter-court shot to beat the quarter buzzer to put the Beavers up 21-16.

It was the shot in the arm, so to speak, the Beavers needed to slowly break the game open in the second.