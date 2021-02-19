OSU women's basketball: Beavers make statement with dominating win at USC

If the Oregon State women’s basketball team wants to make a case for an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament, the Beavers only have a few opportunities left to show why they deserve a spot.
They made a good opening statement on Friday.
The Beavers moved the ball on offense, putting three players in double figures, and clamped down defensively in a 77-52 Pac-12 rout of USC at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
“I'm just really proud of the team and how we stepped up today,” senior Aleah Goodman said in a postgame interview with the announcing crew on the Pac-12 Networks. “I mean, we went through some battles this year so to come out and kind of put a full 40 minutes together, we had a little rough stretch in the first quarter but overall I'm just extremely proud of this team just how we came out to play and then just how we played the entire game.”
Coach Scott Rueck used the word “fun” to describe Friday’s matinee performance by his team.
Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen led the balanced attack with a career-high 19 points off the bench, hitting 7 of 9 attempts, while Goodman added 17 on 6-for-9 shooting. Ellie Mack, who Rueck said probably played her best game with the Beavers, added 13 points and shot 4 for 8 overall.
As a team, the Beavers (7-6, 5-6) finished 26 for 48 from the floor (54.2%), including 9 for 14 from beyond the 3-point line.
Meanwhile, Oregon State turned in a stellar defensive effort, forcing USC into a 20-for-63 shooting performance (31.7%) and allowing a season-low 52 points. The previous low was 53 in a home win against Colorado the third game of the season.
USC was just 13 for 49 from the field in the last three quarters.
Alissa Pili led the Trojans (10-9, 8-8) with 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting. Endyia Rogers and Desiree Sanders both chipped in eight points.
Oregon State dominated the rebounding, pulling down 44 to USC’s 25. The Beavers gave up just five offensive rebounds, an area they have struggled in this season. Taylor Jones, who had nine points, led the Beavers in rebounding with 13.
The rebounding numbers were not necessarily a surprise against a USC team that doesn’t crash the boards as much as others.
“That's a lot of progress for us,” Rueck said. “We knew it was possible to do that today, and we knew we needed to do that today. USC doesn't always send their whole team to the glass like some teams will. UCLA will be different on Sunday, they send everybody to the board. And so we challenged the team with that. …
“A step in the right direction. I thought we were dominant on the boards giving them one shot. You could tell that the pressure was mounting on their shooters as we were ahead on the board and they were only getting one look. And so that's the combination that wins.”
Oregon State seemed to be in control throughout, jumping out to a 13-4 lead and leading by as many as 29.
The Beavers took a 40-23 lead early in the third quarter on an old-fashioned 3-point play from Mack. USC’s Pili countered with two 3-pointers and the Trojans managed to cut the deficit to 45-36 with 3:57 left.
But Oregon State closed the third on an 8-0 run and scored the first 11 of the fourth quarter to run away with the win.
“That’s definitely something we've been focusing on,” von Oelhoffen said of slowing down the opposition’s runs. “I think a lot of teams have been able to go on runs, to long of runs, and we haven't had an answer for it. But for us I think it's just energy and effort, and being consistent on every play. I think sometimes when teams go and run we kind of lose energy but we did a good job of shutting that down and punching them back when they hit us hard.”
The Beavers bolted to a 13-4 lead before the Trojans battled back to within 18-16 thanks to a 7-0 run. But Goodman canned a near three-quarter-court shot to beat the quarter buzzer to put the Beavers up 21-16.
It was the shot in the arm, so to speak, the Beavers needed to slowly break the game open in the second.
“They had a little bit of momentum to end the first quarter so that definitely helped us and give us a little boost of confidence and just to have fun with it, von Oelhoffen said.
Oregon State limited USC to a dismal 2-for-17 shooting performance in the second quarter as the Beavers built a 37-23 lead at the half.
After an Alyson Miura 3 got the Trojans within 26-21, the Beavers closed the half on an 11-2 run over the last 6:30.
Von Oelhoffen led all scorers in the first half with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting while Goodman and Jones each had seven and Mack six.
The Beavers finished the half shooting 52% (13 for 25) while the Trojans were only 9 for 31 (29%). Sanders and Pili had five each for USC.
It will be a much tougher task on Sunday at No. 8 UCLA, but the Beavers are playing with confidence and know what’s at stake.
“I think if we can play to our potential for 40 full minutes were a really good team,” von Oelhoffen said. “We're a team that can make a run in the NCAA tournament. We just can't have those let downs that we have sometimes and let it build up. But we were hanging with Stanford because we we're playing to our potential, so we just have to keep that consistent for 40 minutes and we can hang with any team, we can beat any team.”