OSU women's basketball: Beavers make adjustments at half and pull away for blowout win

“It's says that we're able to think on the fly,” Jones said. “Because I mean all season people are going to try and throw different things at us during the game like that we have scouted or just new sets and stuff. So it just shows that we are able to handle everything.”

Oregon State outscored the Bulldogs 56-26 in the final 20 minutes to cap a successful return to the floor that was long overdue after the COVID-19 pandemic shut the sport down back in March.

“It felt unreal to just be on the court with all the girls and just to be able to play a game again,” Simmons said. “The first half was a little shaky but we found our groove going into the second. So yeah, I was really excited with that.”

While the first half may not have ended well, the Beavers did jump out to a 15-2 lead thanks to eight points from Goforth. But the Bulldogs were able to break the lid on the basket and closed the period on an 8-4 run to get within 19-10.

Montana Western heated up from beyond the 3-point line and capped a 14-3 run with a 3 from Gopher that gave the Bulldogs their first lead at 24-23 with 6:43 to play in the half.

Brynley Fitzgerald’s two free throws with 3:28 left in the half tied the game but the Beavers took a 32-28 lead into the half.