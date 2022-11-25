 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU women's basketball: Beavers lose opener to Iowa at Phil Knight tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND — Oregon State fell to No. 9 Iowa 73-59 Friday night in a first-round game at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, played at the Chiles Center.

The Beavers didn’t score until nearly 4 minutes into the contest as Iowa built an early 9-0 lead. Talia von Oelhoffen got Oregon State on the board with a traditional 3-point play and the Beavers quickly climbed back into the game.

Shalexxus Aaron, von Oelhoffen and Jelena Mitrovic each hit 3-pointers as the Beavers trailed 19-16 after the first quarter.

Aaron and von Oelhoffen both shot the ball well in the first half to help the Beavers stay close. Aaron had her best game since joining the team this offseason, making 3 of 4 3-point attempts in the first half as she scored 15 points. Von Oelhoffen was 2 for 3 from deep and had 13 points at the break as the Beavers trailed 44-37.

Neither team could get any momentum in a low scoring third-quarter. In the final frame, the Hawkeyes were able to rely on All-American guard Caitlin Clark, who finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

After a first half in which Oregon State made 6 of 12 3-point attempts, the Beavers went 0-6 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Von Oelhoffen finished with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Aaron scored 17 and Bendu Yeaney, who was in the starting lineup against the Hawkeyes, had nine points. Mitrovic scored five points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Oregon State (4-1) will face Duke at 7 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NEXT: Oregon State vs. No. 9 Iowa, 5:30 p.m. Friday

RECORDS: Oregon State 4-0; Iowa 4-1

WHERE: Chiles Center, Portland

TV: ESPNU

