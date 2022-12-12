OSU women's basketball: Beavers learn lessons in Pac-12 opener

Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck has made it clear that he disagrees with the timing of the Beavers’ Pac-12 Conference opener.

Oregon State lost 75-67 at then-No. 17 Oregon on Sunday afternoon in Eugene. And while there were nearly 7,000 fans in attendance at Matthew Knight Arena, Rueck felt both teams’ preparation and the atmosphere would have been better served later if the game had been played after the holidays.

This early Pac-12 game did provide a good test for the squad before it heads to Hawaii for the annual Maui Jim Maui Classic. The Beavers played a true road game against a ranked, experienced opponent and showed they could compete. Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s contest.

Beavers adapt on offense

Oregon State got off to an ideal start, making shots and forcing turnovers to build an early 9-0 lead. Everyone in attendance knew the Ducks would battle back and they did, building a 34-24 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Ducks used a zone defense to make it harder for Oregon State to work the ball inside to posts Jelena Mitrovic and Raegan Beers. The Beavers settled for jump shots on several possessions before finding better ways to attack the zone.

“I thought we got more and more comfortable. We haven’t seen much zone this year and we knew we would today and that was part of the theme of the week was, if we execute we’re going to get good looks no matter what they run at us,” Rueck said.

For the game, Oregon State outscored Oregon 26-14 in the paint and that advantage helped the Beavers stay close all the way.

Big minutes for Mitrovic

Mitrovic played more than 36 minutes against the Ducks. The Beavers needed her on the court to keep Oregon’s 6-foot-8 center Phillipina Kyei off the glass and to discourage drives from guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao.

Mitrovic played a good all-around game with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. The two teams ended the game with nearly identical rebounding totals.

“I knew I’m gonna have a lot of minutes this game just because of experience and knowing what this game brings," Mitrovic said. "So I was ready, I prepared myself mentally because I know physically I can do it. It was just my mental strength, so I was like ‘You’ve got to play’ and I did.”

Freshman post Raegan Beers played just under 20 minutes, adding 10 points and six rebounds. Beers shared most of her time on the court with Mitrovic, working together to control the paint.

They are currently the only two inside players available due to the absence of forward Timea Gardiner. When Gardiner, who was a McDonald’s High School All-American alongside Beers, is able to play, that will give the team much more flexibility in the front court.

3-point defense was the key

Oregon built its lead by making 7 of 15 3-pointers in the first half. In the third quarter, the only quarter in which the Beavers outscored the Ducks, Oregon went 0 for 5 from beyond the arc.

In the fourth quarter, the Ducks regained control by making 4 of 7 attempts from deep. The Beavers knew going into the game that the Ducks were dangerous from deep and that ended up being the difference. Rogers made 6 of her 10 3-pointers as she dominated the game with 34 points.

One the whole, Rueck thought his team defended well against an opponent which needs just the slightest bit of space to get a good look at a 3-pointer.

“I thought our zone messed with them. I think that was one of the adjustments in the game is maybe closing out a little more accurately, better pace maybe, adapted to their system better," Rueck said. "I thought our zone was really effective in controlling the perimeter, which you’d think maybe it’d be the opposite, but I thought our zone really disrupted them.”

What’s next

Oregon State will play two games in Kihei, Hawaii, this weekend at the Maui Jim Maui Classic. The Beavers will play Nevada at 6 p.m. Saturday and LSU at 8 p.m. Sunday.