OSU women's basketball: Beavers land partnership with brand expert

The Oregon State women’s basketball team has entered into a partnership with branding expert Jeremy Darlow.
The Beavers will be the first program of any type to have Darlow teach student-athletes how to build their brands in person.
“I am excited to launch this exclusive partnership that will provide our athletes an incredible opportunity for personal development,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “Jeremy Darlow is one of the best branding minds in sports and having him work with our students in person, on campus, every week, gives each of our team members an unparalleled opportunity to learn from him, and to shape and build their personal brands. Our program is dedicated to helping our students grow on and off the court and prepare for life beyond Oregon State, and this partnership is another reflection of that vision.”
Darlow, an Oregon State graduate, will be a consistent presence on campus, and will provide the team with an unprecedented level of opportunity, dedication and access.
“I graduated from Oregon State in 2003, and when I left one of my goals was to one day come back and help the university build its brand – both as a school and an athletic department,” Darlow said. “In a way, now I get to live out that dream. More importantly, now I get to help these individual student-athletes build their brands. I want every single player on this team to leave with their own marketing plan – a road map they can follow for the rest of their lives.”
The Darlow Rules course teaches college athletes how to build personal brands that set them up for success in life, regardless of what happens in their athletic careers. By the end of the course, students will have built their own brand marketing plan, employing the same planning techniques used by Darlow over the course of his extensive career in sports marketing.
Darlow is a leading brand consultant, former director of marketing for Adidas Football and Baseball, adjunct marketing professor, and author of the best-selling books “Brands Win Championships,” a branding guidebook for college sports programs, and “Athletes Are Brands Too,” an athlete’s roadmap to building a stronger personal brand. Over his career, Darlow has worked with and built marketing plans for some of the most heralded athletes, celebrities, and NCAA programs in and around sports, including Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, Dak Prescott, Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa, Lionel Messi and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!