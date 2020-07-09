OSU women's basketball: Beavers land partnership with brand expert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon State women’s basketball team has entered into a partnership with branding expert Jeremy Darlow.

The Beavers will be the first program of any type to have Darlow teach student-athletes how to build their brands in person.

“I am excited to launch this exclusive partnership that will provide our athletes an incredible opportunity for personal development,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “Jeremy Darlow is one of the best branding minds in sports and having him work with our students in person, on campus, every week, gives each of our team members an unparalleled opportunity to learn from him, and to shape and build their personal brands. Our program is dedicated to helping our students grow on and off the court and prepare for life beyond Oregon State, and this partnership is another reflection of that vision.”

Darlow, an Oregon State graduate, will be a consistent presence on campus, and will provide the team with an unprecedented level of opportunity, dedication and access.