The season is not over yet for the Oregon State women’s basketball team. The Beavers dominated the fourth quarter Wednesday night to knock off USC 56-48 in a first-round game at the Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Oregon State (13-17) will face Colorado at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

The low-scoring game was close throughout with USC holding a 22-21 lead at halftime. Southern Cal started the fourth quarter on a 6-1 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 43-35 with just over 7 minutes left to play.

Just when it appeared Oregon State’s season might be coming to an end, the Beavers locked down the USC offense and closed the game on a 21-5 run. USC was 1 for 8 from the field down the stretch.

That one make, however, did put pressure on Oregon State to close out the game. The Beavers led 50-45 when USC guard Kayla Williams knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner with 26 seconds on the clock.

With the shot clock turned off, USC was forced to foul, sending Oregon State senior guard Bendu Yeaney to the free-throw line. Yeaney knocked down both shots to restore the Beavers’ two-possession lead.

Freshman Adlee Blacklock then made four consecutive free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

Raegan Beers led Oregon State with 18 points and nine rebounds. Beers’ aggressiveness offensively led to foul trouble for USC’s star forward Rayah Marshall. The All-Pac-12 selection scored just four points but did have 11 rebounds before fouling out.

Blacklock made three 3-pointers on her way to 15 points and Jelena Mitrovic had 12 points.

Kadi Sissoko led USC with 16 points.

Prior to the tournament Beers was announced as the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year. She was also named to the All-Pac-12 Team and the All-Freshman Team.

Beers is the first Oregon State player to be named the Freshman of the Year since Tanja Kostic in 1993 and joins Aleah Goodman as the only player in program history to be named Sixth Player of the Year.

Talia von Oelhoffen, who is sitting out the final games of the season due to injury, was named honorable mention all-conference. Mitrovic was named honorable mention all-defensive team and Timea Gardiner was honorable mention all-freshman.