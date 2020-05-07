OSU women's basketball: Beavers honored by Pac-12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Oregon State women’s basketball team was named as the Pac-12 Sportsmanship Award winner for the 2019-20 season.

The Beavers earned the award for reaching out to the Oregon women’s basketball team prior to the teams’ Civil War matchup at Gill Coliseum on Jan. 26, when the two squads learned of the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others, including Bryant’s daughter Gianna.

Over an hour prior to game time, as both teams were warming up, the news of Bryant’s death began to circulate within the two teams. Oregon State’s Madison Washington and Aleah Goodman stopped their pregame routines, and walked across half court to talk to the Oregon players. Moments later, the two squads were locked arms in a circle at center court for a few emotional moments of reflection and prayer.

As the huddle broke and the two teams returned to their pre-game warm-ups, Oregon State’s student section, the only fans allowed into the arena to that point, applauded respectfully.