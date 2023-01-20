OSU women's basketball: Beavers hold off Ducks' rally for 68-65 win

Oregon State survived a furious fourth-quarter comeback by No. 23 Oregon on Friday night to take a 68-65 victory in the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball contest.

The Beavers held a 63-51 lead with 3 minutes left to play after a pair of free throws by guard Bendu Yeaney.

The Ducks answered with four 3-pointers, three of them by Chance Gray, to cut the deficit to two points, 65-63, with a minute left to play.

Yeaney then drove into the lane and found teammate Timea Gardiner for a layup to push the Beavers’ lead back up to four.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

A layup by Endyia Rogers pulled the Ducks back to within two with 39 seconds left on the clock. After an offensive foul call on Oregon State, the Ducks regained possession. Rogers once again drove into the lane but missed the short jumper and Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the defensive rebound for OSU with just 9 seconds left to play.

The Ducks had to foul Mitrovic who made 1 of 2 attempts from the free-throw line, setting up a final possession for Oregon. Gray attempted a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left on the clock but it was blocked by Oregon State guard Noelle Mannen.

The Ducks came up with the ball after a scramble and a final 3–point attempt by Gray was off the mark as the Beavers held on for the win in the rivalry series.

Mitrovic had a strong game for OSU, scoring nine points and grabbing 11 rebounds with four assists and two blocked shots. One of those blocks came at a crucial time as Mitrovic stuffed Grace VanSlooten on an inside shot with just over 3 minutes left to play.

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 16 points and had seven rebounds and four assists. Freshman forward Timea Gardiner set a new career high with 15 points.

Gray led the Ducks (13-6, 4-4 Pac-12) with 18 points. Taya Hanson had 14 points, Rogers added 12 points and seven assists and Te-Hina Paopao had 11.

Oregon State (11-8, 3-5) will play at No. 4 Stanford at 8 p.m. Friday.

Oregon St. 68, No. 23 Oregon 65

OREGON (13-6)—VanSlooten 1-11 1-2 3, Kyei 1-2 2-2 4, Gray 6-12 0-0 18, Paopao 4-13 2-2 11, Rogers 5-13 1-1 12, Basham 0-2 0-0 0, Hosendove 0-0 1-2 1, Hanson 5-10 0-0 14, Hurst 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 23-67 7-9 65

OREGON ST. (11-8)—Mitrovic 4-9 1-3 9, Aaron 2-7 0-0 4, Mannen 1-3 0-0 3, von Oelhoffen 7-15 0-2 16, Yeaney 3-6 2-2 8, Beers 4-6 1-2 9, Gardiner 7-10 0-0 15, Marotte 2-8 0-0 4, Totals 30-64 4-9 68

Oregon 10 17 13 25 — 65

Oregon St. 17 13 19 19 — 68

3-Point Goals—Oregon 12-30 (Gray 6-12, Paopao 1-5, Rogers 1-5, Hanson 4-6, Hurst 0-2), Oregon St. 4-15 (Aaron 0-2, Mannen 1-3, von Oelhoffen 2-5, Gardiner 1-3, Marotte 0-2). Assists—Oregon 13 (Rogers 7), Oregon St. 21 (Yeaney 5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 38 (Kyei 10), Oregon St. 41 (Mitrovic 11). Total Fouls—Oregon 16, Oregon St. 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,975.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to properly reflect the final sequence.