OSU women's basketball: Beavers hold off challenge from Jackson State

Oregon State went on a 19-6 run in the third quarter to take control against Jackson State on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers (6-2) went on to a 63-53 victory.

The Tigers (2-4) jumped out to an 11-3 lead and were up 26-21 at halftime. The Beavers took their first lead midway through the third quarter on a steal and layup by Bendu Yeaney.

That was one of a career-high six steals in the game for Oregon State’s veteran guard, who finished the game with four points, eight rebounds and four assists in a strong all-around effort.

The Beavers carried an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter and stretched the lead to 43-34 on a 3-point play by Jelena Mitrovic. But Jackson State battled back and a pair of 3-pointers by Liz Martino cut the lead to 54-49 with just over a minute left to play.

Oregon State made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to close out the victory over a Jackson State squad that is better than its record reflects. The Tigers have yet to play a home game and have played at North Carolina, Colorado, Texas Tech and UCLA.

Jackson State has won the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship three years in a row and made the NCAA tournament in 2021 and 2022.

The Beavers pulled away in the second half with their defense and the inside play of Jelena Mitrovic and Raegan Beers. Mitrovic had 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Beers added 10 points, 12 rebounds (seven of them offensive) and two blocked shots.

Oregon State freshman guard Martha Pietsch set a new career high for the second game in a row, scoring 14 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Ti’lan Boler led Jackson State with 16 points and Martino had 12. Angel Jackson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Oregon State does not play again until Dec.11 when the Beavers will travel to Eugene to open Pac-12 Conference play against Oregon.