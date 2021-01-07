OSU women's basketball: Beavers have areas to improve when they return to court

While the Oregon State women's basketball team paused most team activities on Dec. 20 due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols and have had five games postponed — including this weekend's scheduled contests against California and No. 1 Stanford — the Beavers are hopeful they will be back on the court in the near future.
But even if they are able to play next weekend, the Beavers may have to wait longer because because Arizona State, OSU's next scheduled opponent (Jan. 15) on Tuesday announced this weekend's games against Washington and Washington State were postponed due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols.
Whenever the Beavers are able to return, they will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak, capped off by a 61-55 loss at Washington State on Dec. 19 when the Cougars scored the final eight points.
That game was a microcosm of the Beavers' season that is only six games old. OSU (3-3) jumped out to an early lead only to let the Cougars back in, gave up far too many offensive rebounds, turned the ball over and never found a consistent rhythm on either end of the floor with a number of newcomers trying to gel into a cohesive unit.
The latter is to be expected for a team that has five newcomers replacing six outgoing players. Throw in a shortened offseason and only two nonconference games instead of the usual 11, and the Beavers have struggled.
“I mean our whole team is kind of finding their way,” coach Scott Rueck said after the loss to Washington State. “I mean Aleah (Goodman) is in a different role than she's ever been. Taylor (Jones) has a similar situation to last year, only her second time through with a little more weight on her shoulders because of who we graduated and Taya’s (Corosdale) coming back after not playing a year ago, and Elle’s (Mack) finding what it's like to play at a different level night in and night out.
“(Freshmen) Sasha (Goforth), Savannah (Samuel) are playing, so I think everybody understands we're not going to be a finished product right now."
Rueck noted after the WSU game on Dec. 19 that instead of being on the Palouse playing Pac-12 games, the Beavers were supposed to be in Maui playing in their annual tournament in the Islands and getting close to wrapping up the nonconference season.
Instead, they had already played four conference games.
“Just because the opponent is a Pac-12 school everybody wants to pretend it's January, well it's not it's not January, so we've got a lot to continue to learn, we've got a lot to work at,” he said on Dec. 19. “We have fun together. And we've been working hard, so I think that hard work is going to pay off. And we'll come out on the other side."
One area of concern that will need to be addressed is the team’s rebounding numbers.
The Beavers gave up 17 offensive rebounds to the Cougars and Rueck said that was the biggest difference in the game. In the last 5 minutes of the game, the Beavers had just one rebound (defensive) while the Cougars grabbed seven (three offensive).
Over the previous five seasons, the Beavers were giving up 11.24 offensive rebounds a game. Through the first six games this season, they have allowed 13.3.
“We're in kind of uncharted territory for an Oregon State team right now when it comes to giving up offensive rebounds,” Rueck said. “We are typically one, two or three in the nation in defensive rebounds year after year. I think you could look back and I think it's probably eight years right now where we've been a top-three defensive rebounding team where teams don't get second chances and that's why we have been able to win, that's why we have maintained a momentum and been able to come down and have good offensive possessions after another because we get stops.”
While it had been a rough start for the Beavers, Rueck was still upbeat and optimistic about the rest of the season.
But could the frustration of the 3-3 start that dropped the Beavers out of the AP top-25 poll — after being ranked for 76 consecutive weeks — for the first time since Dec. 19, 2016 have derailed the rest of the season for a team that has so many new parts?
“That’s a good question,” Rueck said back them. “It's been a while since we've been here, right. (But) I don't think so. I have fun coaching no matter the circumstance. I really do my best not to ever coach to a scoreboard in a game, unless it's time and score situations of course, but I just coach possessions and I coach this team. And I don't care about yesterday, I care about are we getting better today.
“And so that's what I'm going to keep doing and I think the team will continue to respond. Everybody understands how many new people we have, everybody understands we got so many people finding their way.”