OSU women's basketball: Beavers hang early before No. 11 Wildcats pull away

Having been on pause due to COVID-19 protocols for the better part of a month, the fact the Oregon State women’s basketball team was going toe-to-toe with the No. 11 team in the country for the first 15 minutes was probably a shock to many.
But there the Beavers were on Sunday at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona, down just one with five minutes to play in the first half against a team that routed No. 10 Oregon three days earlier.
The chance for a possible upset bid ended quickly, however, as the Wildcats scored 14 of the last 15 points of the half before going on to a 67-51 Pac-12 win.
“They made life rough on us all day long, just really defended well and disrupted as many things as they possibly could, which is what they do and we knew that coming into it,” OSU coach Scott Rueck said. “We just didn't quite execute well enough, shoot well enough, didn't quite defend well enough or rebound well enough to win this game today."
Despite the loss, Rueck left feeling as if those issues are correctable as the Beavers mover forward.
“Those things I think are in our future though," he said. "I think just as we go the communication, the efficiency, the experience will begin to develop in this group, as they're still relatively new together in a competitive situation that will allow us the chance to win games like this.”
Taylor Jones and Savannah Samuel both scored 11 point to lead the Beavers, while Ellie Mack, Taya Corosdale and Aleah Godman all chipped in eight.
Aari McDonald finished with 20 points on 8-for-22 shooting to lead the Wildcats (10-2, 8-2), who also got 15 points from Helena Pueyo.
Oregon State (3-4, 1-4) will return home to take on Washington at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Beavers trailed by 20 less than a minute into the third quarter as the Wildcats opened the period with 3-pointers from Sam Thomas and McDonald.
Oregon State answered with 3s from Goodman and Mack but the Wildcats were able to keep the lead around 15 most of the quarter.
Samuel cut the deficit to 12 (58-46) midway through the fourth and Jones got the Beavers within 11 at 61-50 with 3:35 left.
But each time McDonald answered immediately, the first time with a 3 and the second with a layup, to slow the OSU comeback attempt.
The Wildcats took control in the last five minutes of the first half, outscoring the Beavers 14-1 to build a 40-26 lead at the break.
A 3-pointer from Noelle Mannen and a bucket by Mack got the Beavers within 26-25 with 4:50 to go in the half. But McDonald keyed the closing run with a bucket and a 3 to put her in double figures for the 78th straight game.
Pueyo hit her fourth 3 of the half for a double-figure lead and the Beavers managed just a Jones free throw during the stretch.
“That's just who we are,” Rueck said of giving up a run at the end of the half. “Our depth is developing and that is where we saw the biggest loss of a preseason. That hurts us because our younger players have not had the experience to develop and so when we need to go to the bench to maintain that same scoring level, maintain that same defensive intensity level, that's where you've seen a drop and a dip.
“Give (Arizona) a lot of credit for upping their pressure during that time, we just missed shots. I felt like we got several good looks during that stretch and just missed. … But that was the key stretch of the game. It was the same against Oregon. It's when Utah, it's when Washington State got back in a game against us so it's something we got to get better at no question.”
Pueyo had 15 point in the half, which tied her career high. McDonald added 10 points as the Wildcats finished the half 13 for 30 after starting the game 0 for 6. Arizona was 7 for 11 from deep, led by Pueyo’s 4-for-4 effort.
The Beavers started fast, bolting to an 8-0 lead and took an 11-2 advantage on Goodman’s 3-pointer with 6:14 left in the first. OSU led 15-11 after a Corosdale drive but the Wildcats scored the next eight point to take the lead for the first time.
“I think I would be able to say the same thing every game we've played so far," Rueck said. "It's just kind of what we've done. Same thing at Washington State, same thing against Utah at home. … It's like we jump out to this lead and then they respond. And today (Arizona's) 3-point shot was kind of the equalizer and then the difference in that first half.
(… They made us pay in that way but I liked how they responded to that but I was super pleased with the way that we came out. I thought we prepared very well and you didn't see any rust there. The rust was seen later when we needed a special here or a special there to create a shot and we just didn't quite execute that way we needed.”