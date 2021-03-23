OSU women's basketball: Beavers go cold as season ends in second round of NCAA tournament

Taylor Jones led the Beavers with 13 points in only 18 minutes thanks to foul trouble that saw her eventually foul out in the fourth quarter.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Senior guard Aleah Goodman chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and six assists in what could be her final game for the Beavers.

South Carolina was paced by Aliyah Boston’s 19 points with Destanni Henderson adding 12 and Zia Cook chipping in 10. Laeticia Amihere had five of her eight points in the key run in the second quarter that broke the game open.

Despite a difficult ending to the first half that saw the Beavers down 30-18, Oregon State just needed to make a shot or two early and keep the Gamecocks off the board to get back in the game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, a 6-0 run on three layups by the Gamecocks in the first 77 seconds just about broke the Beavers’ back.

“Obviously being down you don't want to come out and give them the ball twice, miss, and have them get six straight points,” Goodman said. “But yeah I'd have to agree that probably was the game. And obviously I wish I could have done more for this group, this team. I wasn't at my best today when they needed me.”