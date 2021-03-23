OSU women's basketball: Beavers go cold as season ends in second round of NCAA tournament

The tears began to flow as the members of the Oregon State women’s basketball team made the long walk back to their locker room at the Alamodome on Tuesday evening.
A sensational closing stretch to the season that saw the Beavers go from not even being considered for the NCAA tournament seven weeks ago to a No. 8 seed came to a screeching halt at the hands of South Carolina.
The top seed in the Hemisfair Region held Oregon State to its lowest scoring output of the season in advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 59-42 victory in San Antonio, Texas.
The Gamecocks (24-4) will take on No. 5 seed Georgia Tech (17-8) on Saturday.
It wasn’t the ending the Beavers (12-8) had hoped for but could not diminish the way the team overcame so much adversity throughout the season.
"I couldn't be more proud of this team for what they've overcome this year,” coach Scott Rueck said. “They've been an absolute joy to coach. You know it's one of those seasons that you just never wanted to end. I've just had so much fun with them, with our staff, in the most adverse conditions.
“I mean it's just been a remarkable thing to be a part of. Incredible leadership, so many new faces, coming together and playing our best basketball at the end of the year. I just couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of this group.”
Taylor Jones led the Beavers with 13 points in only 18 minutes thanks to foul trouble that saw her eventually foul out in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Aleah Goodman chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and six assists in what could be her final game for the Beavers.
South Carolina was paced by Aliyah Boston’s 19 points with Destanni Henderson adding 12 and Zia Cook chipping in 10. Laeticia Amihere had five of her eight points in the key run in the second quarter that broke the game open.
Despite a difficult ending to the first half that saw the Beavers down 30-18, Oregon State just needed to make a shot or two early and keep the Gamecocks off the board to get back in the game.
However, a 6-0 run on three layups by the Gamecocks in the first 77 seconds just about broke the Beavers’ back.
“Obviously being down you don't want to come out and give them the ball twice, miss, and have them get six straight points,” Goodman said. “But yeah I'd have to agree that probably was the game. And obviously I wish I could have done more for this group, this team. I wasn't at my best today when they needed me.”
Added Rueck: “Give them all the credit, I mean they disrupted us and they turned into points and that's what good teams do. We needed to come out with a little better start to that second half, we weren't able to capitalize on our time at halftime, and the lead grew to 20 real quick. And that was probably the ballgame.”
Jones picked up her third and fourth fouls in the first three minutes of the quarter as well and the only highlight was a buzzer-beater by Goodman to end the third to get within 53-29.
Oregon State was holding its own through the first 13 minutes before the lid closed on the basket.
Jelena Mitrovic’s free throw with 7:33 left in the half tied the game at 16-all. But the Beavers couldn’t buy a bucket for the next six-plus minutes and South Carolina converted turnovers into easy buckets to seize control.
The result was a deficit that proved to be too large for Oregon State to overcome.
The Beavers shot just 8 for 27 (29.6%) in the first half, including 1 for 9 from 3, as they fell behind by 12.
South Carolina cranked up the defense and forced a number of turnovers leading to runouts and layups as part of a 14-2 run that turned what had been basically a stalemate into a double-digit lead.
Boston was a force in the first half with 11 points and she drew two early fouls on Jones, forcing her to the bench for 11 of the final 15 minutes.
Oregon State’s defense played well for the most part, limiting the Gamecocks to just 30 points and a 12-for-35 (34.3) shooting performance.
Offensively, the Beavers missed 12 of their last 14 field goal attempts in the second quarter and missed eight straight as South Carolina went on a 14-1 run to take control.
“They were disruptive all day, closed gaps really quickly defensively,” Rueck said. “During a key stretch of that second quarter turned us over, turned it into quick points at the other end which is obviously a staple and a hallmark of what they do,.It's when they're at their best.
“They were dominant on the boards as well and what we needed, we needed shots to go down on the other end of the floor to counter those things and it just wasn't our day shooting the basketball. And so the looks that we got, I thought we got some good looks, of course, they just didn't fall, and that's the way it goes sometimes.”