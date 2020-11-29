OSU women's basketball: Beavers get contributions up and down the roster

Oregon State freshman Sasha Goforth picked off a pass and went in for a layup for her first collegiate points less than three minutes into Saturday’s women's basketball win over Montana Western.
Less than a minute later, the 6-foot-1 five-star guard from Fayetteville, Arkansas, buried a three-pointer and hit another a couple minutes later to give her eight points in the quarter as the Beavers bolted to a 13-2 lead.
She also showcased her ability to bring the ball up court and her knack for getting to the rim.
The McDonald’s All-American finished with 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes in the 88-54 victory by the No. 18 Beavers.
The performance was pretty typical of what the Beavers, who face Carroll College at 6 p.m. Monday inside Gill Coliseum, expect out of Goforth, who earned the start in her first college game.
“None of us that have been with her now for a few months are surprised by what she did today,” coach Scott Rueck said Saturday afternoon. “So it was neat for all of you to get to see what Sasha is capable of.”
Rueck, who isn’t shy about having freshman play major roles from the get-go, said Goforth has the same type of intensity and drive that Taylor Jones exuded as a freshman last season.
“You look at what Taylor did a year ago, just aggressive, just I'm here to play, I'm here to win, give me the ball, let me do my thing, I just love the game, I want to play, I'm going to play as hard as I can,” Rueck said. “And there's just joy that comes off of her when she plays. Sasha’s in the same mold, just super aggressive, skilled, athletic. And so she can have such an impact. …
“There's one speed that she plays at, and that's all out all the time. And we saw that from the beginning. She took the floor tonight with the right mentality. We don't think a freshman needs to wait for anything. It's a basketball game, you've played a lot of them, let's go. And that's what she brought tonight. She impacts every possession defensively with her length, she can stretch the floor — that mid-range pull up that you saw on the third quarter was so nice — and then she finished at the rim.”
Goforth is just one of a handful of newcomers to the program, and all of them had a chance to get their feet wet on Saturday.
At times, it may have seemed a bit choppy on both ends of the floor, but that’s to be expected for being so early in the season. Especially after such a wacky offseason with the coronavirus pandemic limiting so much over the past few months.
“Game 1 is always kind of a coach's nightmare,” Rueck said. “I mean it’s just trying to survive it, just survive Game 1, and I don't care who your opponent is because so many things are going to be new and you don't know exactly how people will handle different aspects of the game in different situations. So it's just a big problem-solving experience kind of throughout.”
Fellow freshman guard Savannah Samuel added seven points and two steals while Ellie Mack, a grad transfer from Bucknell, added three points, three rebounds and two assists and Jovana Subasic, a grad transfer from Washington State, chipped in two points and two rebounds.
Freshman guard Ana Teresa Faustino was scoreless in five minutes.
While they aren’t newcomers to the team, junior guard Jasmine Simmons and redshirt freshman Jelena Mitrovic both had big games on Saturday.
Simmons scored 13 points off the bench, hitting 3 of 5 shots from the field and converting on 6 of 9 free-throw attempts in 20 minutes. She was named the player of the game by her team.
“She was just such a spark for us and brought such great energy to the floor,” Rueck said.
Mitrovic, a 6-9 center who missed last season with an injury and hadn’t played in close to 18 months, contributed 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting, and five rebounds in about 12 minutes.
“She's so instinctual in the way she plays the game because she's so skilled,” Rueck said. “And now she's learning what her body can do, she's learning to play at a speed that's a little bit faster than she probably has in the past. And so her skill is now catching up to the speed and so I love the way that she's competed.
“She's a game changer just like Taylor is around the basket. And then she can step out and pass the ball so well. … You just see these flashes of brilliance in her game and so sky's the limit for Jelena, and it's going to be fun to be on this journey with her as she realizes her potential at this level.”
The players and coaches weren’t surprised by what they saw on the court with so many new faces and others in extended roles.
“Everyone works so well together,” Simmons said. "I think there's so many different components to our team and to our game in the way that people play with each other. I think it's really cool to figure that out in training and on the court today, too. I think the freshmen did great today working with the vets and I'm really proud of everyone today.”
Added Jones, who led the way with 24 points: “All the newcomers, they all just came into the gym from the first day with an eagerness and a drive and a hunger and they just wanted to get better, they wanted to be better for each other and I'm not surprised by what they did today and what they will do. It's going to be amazing to see.”
