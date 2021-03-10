OSU women's basketball: Beavers get a much-needed break

For a 29-day stretch this season, the Oregon State women’s basketball team had sit around and watch others get to play the game they love.
The Beavers had to cancel six games during that four-plus week pause caused by a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing protocols.
Then, after returning for five games, the Beavers once again had to go on pause and missed three of their next four games.
All total, the Beavers played just 15 regular season games, with nine conference games being canceled and not made up.
That’s the kind of frustration Oregon State has had to endure during the pandemic season of 2020-21.
So it was no surprise the Beavers (11-7) were more than happy to finally get on a somewhat regular schedule and close out the regular season by playing their final three games as scheduled and then to play three games in the Pac-12 tournament, advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017.
But after playing four games in six days, including three straight in the tournament, getting a much needed break wasn’t all that bad of a prospect.
“Yeah, I think we could use a break at the moment,” coach Scott Rueck said following a loss to Stanford last Friday night in Las Vegas. “We're finally playing games but we've also played a lot of road games. This has been a grind.”
The Beavers went to USC for a blowout win, followed by an upset of then-No. 8 UCLA for their defining victory of the season and the one that put the Beavers very much in the conversation for a possible at-larger berth in the NCAA tournament.
They added an upset of Oregon on the road and then beat California and Oregon in the first two rounds of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.
“When you think about it it's been quite the grind,” Rueck said. “And part of it is the level of teams that we've been competing against. There hasn't been a possession off, to be honest, because all these have been playoff games for us, too. … Our back's been against the wall for a while now.
“You think back to the USC game, ultimately that was a must-win for our team. The Cal game the other day, that's a must-win. So that had a funky pressure to it. So this team's been really grinding, our staff's been really grinding.”
The break from preparing for an opponent will allow the Beavers the opportunity to rest their bodies and minds, and to take a look at the positives and negatives over the past three weeks and see what they can glean from both.
“Having kind of a little bit of a break is going to be nice,” said senior point guard Aleah Goodman, who was named to the all-tournament team on Sunday night. “We can get film and we can also look at ourselves. We've been obviously scouting, prepping for other teams. We haven't really been looking at ourselves, what we need to do better. We've just been prioritizing other teams and what we have to do for that specific game.
“So I think going into this stretch it will be nice to kind of look at our team, look at Oregon State, and see what we have to do better in that way.”