OSU women's basketball: Beavers' games against UCLA, USC postponed
OSU women's basketball: Beavers' games against UCLA, USC postponed

OSU WOMEN

Oregon State players huddle around coach Scott Rueck.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State's Pac-12 women's basketball games against UCLA and USC on Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, respectively, have been postponed as the Beavers' program will remain paused due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing protocols within the program.

The Beavers last played at Washington State on Dec. 19, a 61-55 loss. OSU then paused it's team activities the following day and the Beavers' game at Washington on Dec. 21 was postponed.

The Beavers (3-3) are currently schedule to travel to California on Jan. 8.

 

