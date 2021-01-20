OSU women's basketball: Beavers' game Friday against UW postponed

Oregon State's return to the basketball court was short lived for the women's program.

The Beavers, who returned to game action last Sunday at Arizona after being on pause since Dec. 20, announced Wednesday that Friday's home game against Washington has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues in the Huskies' program.

Friday's postponement is the fifth straight for the Huskies, who have not played since an 84-63 loss at Utah on Jan. 3.

This is the second game between Oregon State and Washington to be postponed. The Beavers were forced to postpone the first meeting back on Dec. 21.

No makeup date has been set.

Oregon State, which has played seven games, has now had seven games postponed and is scheduled to play host to Washington State on Sunday. Washington is slated to play at No. 13 Oregon on Sunday.

California has already postponed this weekend's game and Arizona State has postponed its last four games while being on pause.

