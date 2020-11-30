OSU women's basketball: Beavers' game against Carroll College canceled

Oregon State will have just one game under its belt when the No. 17 Beavers open Pac-12 play on Friday.

That's because Monday's game against Carroll College was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Fighting Saints’ program, Oregon State announced Monday morning.

The Beavers are coming off an 88-54 win over Montana Western on Saturday. Taylor Jones had 24 points to lead the way as five players scored in double figures.

Oregon State is scheduled to face Utah at 4 p.m. inside Gill Coliseum on Friday in the first of a 22-game conference schedule.

The Utes paused their program on Nov. 23 due to COVID-19 protocols after a positive test. The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday Utah was back on the practice court and had every intention of making the trip to Oregon for the conference opener.

“We have been testing every day and have returned to practice to prepare to play games this week,” read an athletic department statement, which was provided to The Tribune. “We’ve been working closely with our leadership along with the Pac-12 and the state health officials to ensure that our student-athletes are in the safest environment possible.”

Utah had been scheduled to play two games last week. Oregon State's Sunday game against Colorado is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The Beavers moved up a spot to No. 17 in Monday's Associated Press poll. Stanford remained No. 2, Arizona No. 7, UCLA No. 9 and Oregon No. 10. Arizona State also received votes.

