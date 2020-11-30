OSU women's basketball: Beavers' game against Carroll College canceled; Pac-12 opener postponed

Utah had been scheduled to play two games last week.

The Beavers are coming off an 88-54 win over Montana Western on Saturday. Taylor Jones had 24 points to lead the way as five players scored in double figures.

Oregon State moved up a spot to No. 17 in Monday's Associated Press poll. Stanford remained No. 2, Arizona No. 7, UCLA No. 9 and Oregon No. 10. Arizona State also received votes.