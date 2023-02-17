Oregon State cut a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to just three points Friday night in a Pac-12 Conference women's basketball game at Washington.

The rally ran out of time, however, as the Huskies held on for a 64-59 victory.

Oregon State freshman Lily Hansford started the comeback with back-to-back 3-pointers. That kicked off a 21-7 run by the Beavers.

The rally was took place with four freshman on the floor — Raegan Beers, Adlee Blacklock, Timea Gardiner and Hansford — along with senior Bendu Yeaney.

Hansford made four 3-pointers in the contest and scored 12 points. Blacklock hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored a career-high 12 points. Beers added 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Haley Van Dyke led the Huskies with 17 points. Washington didn't have a player with double-digit rebounds, but won the rebounding battle 37-28. The Huskies were especially effective on the offensive glass, with 15 offensive rebounds turning into 14 second-chance points.

Both teams struggled to take of the ball as Oregon State finished with 21 turnovers and Washington with 20.

Washington (14-11, 6-9 Pac-12) started the game with a 10-0 lead and never trailed in the contest. The Huskies held a double-digit advantage for most of the game before the Beavers made their late push.

Oregon State (11-15, 3-12) played without guard Noelle Mannen who cheered from the bench while wearing a boot on her right foot. The Beavers did have guard Talia von Oelhoffen, who sat out last weekend's game at USC.

This was the seventh consecutive loss for Oregon State, which will play at Washington State at noon Sunday.

Washington 64, Oregon St. 59

OREGON ST. (11-15)—Mitrovic 2-5 0-0 4, Aaron 0-1 0-0 0, Hansford 4-8 0-0 12, Marotte 2-4 0-0 4, Yeaney 3-7 3-3 9, Beers 4-9 3-3 11, Gardiner 1-6 0-0 3, Blacklock 5-7 0-0 12, Pietsch 0-1 0-0 0, von Oelhoffen 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 23-54 6-6 59

WASHINGTON (14-11)—Daniels 5-10 1-4 11, Schwartz 4-8 0-0 10, Van Dyke 6-14 2-2 17, Noble 1-6 0-0 3, Oliver 3-5 0-0 7, Rees 0-4 0-0 0, Ladine 3-9 3-4 11, Stines 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 24-61 6-10 64

Oregon St. 10 12 14 23 — 59

Washington 20 10 19 15 — 64

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 7-23 (Aaron 0-1, Hansford 4-8, Marotte 0-1, Yeaney 0-2, Gardiner 1-4, Blacklock 2-3, Pietsch 0-1, von Oelhoffen 0-3), Washington 10-21 (Schwartz 2-6, Van Dyke 3-6, Noble 1-2, Oliver 1-1, Rees 0-1, Ladine 2-4, Stines 1-1). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Yeaney 4), Washington 16 (Noble 9). Fouled Out—Oregon St. Beers. Rebounds—Oregon St. 28 (Beers 13), Washington 37 (Noble 8). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 14, Washington 12. Technical Fouls—None. A—2,192.