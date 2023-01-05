OSU women's basketball: Beavers find more balance on offense

Throughout last season, the Oregon State women’s basketball team relied heavily on Talia von Oelhoffen to generate offense.

She was the team’s leading scorer in her first full year of collegiate basketball after arriving midway through the prior season. Von Oelhoffen has continued to carry the load this season, leading Oregon State (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12 Conference) with 16.6 points per game.

One question for the team coming into this campaign was who would emerge as a consistent complementary option.

Freshman post Raegan Beers has quickly taken on that role. The 6-foot-4 post is averaging just under 15 points per game and has scored in double figures in 12 of the team’s 14 games. With redshirt sophomore post Jelena Mitrovic adding almost nine points per game, the team almost always has an inside scoring threat on the floor.

Coach Scott Rueck said he never wanted the team to become overly reliant on a single scorer.

“The best teams, you don’t know where it’s coming from,” Rueck said. “We’ve always had an inside presence and we’ve always had perimeter players and when we’ve been at our best it’s been four at a time on the outside with somebody that’s unguardable on the inside. That’s a great team. That’s the makeup of every great team.”

That was the recipe that helped Oregon State to an upset win over UCLA on Sunday. Four players scored between 14 and 22 points and the scoring droughts were kept to a minimum. Shalexxus Aaron had her third straight game in double figures and Bendu Yeaney played her best offensive game since joining the team.

“The other night Lex hit four 3s. That’s a huge part of what we do,” Rueck said.

Beers not only provides consistent scoring, she has also been efficient, making 60% of her shots from the field. And after struggling at the free-throw line earlier in the season, Beers has improved her percentage recently, making 25 of 28 attempts (89%) over the past four games.

“Rae, her emergence inside has been amazing to watch at this point in her career. It’s been fun to watch the team figure out how to get her the ball better and better, how her timing’s a little bit better, more efficient,” Rueck said. “It takes pressure off the perimeter. When it’s the Talia show, man that’s a heavy load for anyone to carry. I don’t want that for her. We need threats everywhere. I think it’s just natural.”

Aaron calls Beers a teddy bear whose kind nature off the court is completely unlike her fierce demeanor on the court.

“Raegan is phenomenal. She’s one of the best freshmen that I’ve played with,” Aaron said. “She’s growing every game, she’s getting better every game and it’s really special to be a part of, a special thing to see.”

This weekend Oregon State will hit the road to face No. 15 Arizona (12-2, 2-1) on Friday and Arizona State on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats’ best win of the season may have been a 75-54 rout of then No. 18 Baylor in a neutral-site game in Dallas on Dec. 18.

The Wildcats are always good defensively and this year’s squad is also capable on the offensive end with four players averaging in double figures. Guard Jade Loville has hit 47% of her 3-point attempts, fourth-best in the Pac-12.

“They’re just tough. When I think of them, that’s what I think, I just think they're a tough, competitive, gritty defensive team. This team shoots the ball a little bit better than the Arizona teams over the years. They might not be forcing as many turnovers, but they’re good. They’re certainly capable,” Rueck said.

Von Oelhoffen said the experience of playing at the McKale Center is similar to opponents’ experience at Gill Coliseum. The Wildcats are currently leading the conference in average attendance (4,550 per game).

“I think we have to have a lot of energy, obviously, going into play at McKale. It’s a tough place to play. They have a great crowd as well, kind of like we do here at Gill. And so it’s tough to play at. And so we have to bring our own energy and just believe that we can, like we did on Sunday,” von Oelhoffen said.