OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to USC 69-58 at Gill Coliseum

Raegan Beers scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to keep Oregon State in the game Friday night against USC at Gill Coliseum.

But the freshman’s effort was not enough to overcome a career night by USC sophomore forward Rayah Marshall who had 33 points and 16 rebounds in a 69-58 victory for the Trojans in the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball matchup.

USC (11-2, 1-1) held a 35-30 lead at halftime and took control of the game with an 11-0 run in the third quarter to build a 46-32 lead.

Oregon State (8-5, 0-2) clawed back behind three consecutive old-fashioned 3-point plays by Beers. A layup by Jelena Mitrovic cut the OSU deficit to five midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Beavers would get.

USC entered the game as one of the top defensive teams in the Pac-12 Conference and lived up to that billing on Friday. USC point guard Kayla Williams had three steals and effectively pressured the Beavers’ guards.

Oregon State committed 24 turnovers and had just 11 assists. The Trojans took advantage by scoring 25 points off turnovers and also outscored the Beavers 34-18 in the paint.

Oregon State stayed in the game with a great shooting night from the free-throw line. The Beavers hit 22 of 25 attempts led by Shalexxus Aaron who was 8 for 8. Aaron finished the game with 15 points.

What’s next

Oregon State will host No. 10 UCLA at noon Sunday. That game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Oregon.

Southern Cal 69, Oregon St. 58

SOUTHERN CAL (11-2)—Adika 2-4 0-0 5, Marshall 13-26 7-8 33, Sissoko 1-6 1-2 3, Littleton 5-11 0-0 13, Williams 3-10 2-2 8, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Akunwafo 1-1 0-0 2, Bigby 0-2 2-2 2, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Miura 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 26-63 12-14 69

OREGON ST. (8-5)—Mitrovic 3-7 0-0 6, Aaron 3-5 8-8 15, Pietsch 0-5 0-0 0, von Oelhoffen 2-9 2-2 7, Yeaney 1-6 5-6 7, Beers 7-14 5-7 19, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Mannen 1-5 2-2 4, Marotte 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-51 22-25 58

Southern Cal 11 24 16 18 — 69

Oregon St. 10 20 8 20 — 58

3-Point Goals—Southern Cal 5-16 (Adika 1-2, Marshall 0-1, Sissoko 0-1, Littleton 3-6, Williams 0-2, Bigby 0-1, Miura 1-3), Oregon St. 2-13 (Aaron 1-2, Pietsch 0-3, von Oelhoffen 1-5, Yeaney 0-1, Mannen 0-2). Assists—Southern Cal 12 (Littleton 6), Oregon St. 11 (Aaron 3, Yeaney 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Southern Cal 31 (Marshall 16), Oregon St. 42 (Beers 14). Total Fouls—Southern Cal 20, Oregon St. 14. Technical Fouls—Southern Cal Adika 1. A—3,769.