OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to top-seeded Stanford, 57-44

Oregon State dug a hole it could not climb out of Thursday afternoon against top-seeded Stanford in a second-round game at the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

The Beavers trailed 16-2 after the first quarter against the Cardinal, who went on to secure a 57-44 victory.

Oregon State (14-13) battled back in the second quarter and trailed 27-18 at halftime. The Beavers then struck first in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Talia von Oelhoffen which trimmed the deficit to just six points, 27-21. Stanford quickly pushed its lead back to 12.

Redshirt senior Emily Codding had a strong game for Oregon State and her 3-pointer pulled the Beavers back within eight points at 35-27 with 6:29 left to play in the third quarter. That was as close as the Beavers would get.

"I'm really proud of the effort today," Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said. "Our goal was to hold them under 60 points — we did that, but just didn't score enough points and make enough shots to win. Stanford is an excellent team. I loved our heart and our fight. Our team showed their character today. This group has continued to grow every day, and I thought their performance was inspiring today."

Codding and fellow redshirt senior Ellie Mack each scored 13 points to lead the Beavers’ comeback bid. Mack also grabbed nine rebounds. Von Oelhoffen added 10 points and Taya Corosdale had a team-high 10 rebounds for Oregon State.

Haley Jones, who was voted the Pac-12 player of the year by the conference’s coaches, led Stanford with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Senior guard Anna Wilson added 11 points. Cameron Brink, who was voted by the media as the Pac-12 player of the year and defensive player of the year, had 10 points.

The eighth-seeded Beavers had a slight edge in rebounding, 41-39. Oregon State made 7 of 20 3-point attempts (35%), while Stanford was 8 for 18 (44%). Neither team had many attempts from the free-throw line, with Oregon State connecting on 5 of 6 attempts and Stanford making 3 of 8 at the line.

This was the third meeting between Oregon State and Stanford in less than a month. The Cardinal won at home on Feb. 9, 82-59, and then won at Gill Coliseum on Feb. 18, 87-63.

Stanford (26-3) advances to play No. 5 seed Colorado in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. The Buffaloes advanced with a 45-43 win over fourth-seeded Arizona on Thursday.

Results of Thursday’s late games — No. 7 UCLA versus No. 2 Oregon, and No. 6 Utah vs. No. 3 Washington State — were not available.

