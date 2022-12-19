OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to No. 11 LSU at Maui Classic

LSU took control in the second quarter and knocked off Oregon State 87-55 in Sunday’s Maui Classic finale in Kihei, Hawaii.

Talia von Oelhoffen led OSU with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Raegan Beers also scored in double figures with 11 points and five rebounds.

Oregon State (7-4) played the 11th-ranked Tigers (12-0) tough in the first quarter. Von Oelhoffen scored six quick points for the Beavs before four more scorers contributed nine points to keep OSU in the game. Jelena Mitrovic and Beers tied the game at 15 late in the period with a 5-0 spurt on a pair of post-up baskets.

The second quarter proved to be much tougher for Oregon State. LSU opened the period on a 14-0 run to take a 31-15 lead. The Tigers led 47-21 at the half thanks to several foul calls that put three OSU regulars on the bench for the majority of the period.

Oregon State made a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter, sparked by Beers and a pair of 3-pointers by fellow freshman Adlee Blacklock, but were never in position to threaten the Tigers.

The Beavers have time off for the holidays before welcoming North Carolina Central to Gill Coliseum on Dec. 27.

Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team

Angel Reese — LSU (MVP)

Alexis Morris — LSU

Talia von Oelhoffen — Oregon State

Audrey Roden — Nevada

Grace Beasley — Montana State

