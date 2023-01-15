OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to hot-shooting Huskies 79-67

Oregon State trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half Sunday against Washington at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers rallied in the fourth quarter but the Huskies held on for a 79-67 win in the Pac-12 Conference matchup.

Oregon State (10-8, 2-5) trailed 65-46 entering the fourth quarter before trimming the deficit to 73-65 with just over a minute left to play. Talia von Oelhoffen helped spark the rally, scoring nine of her game-high 20 points in the final quarter.

The Beavers extended their defense but couldn’t force the turnovers they needed in the final minute and the Huskies made 6 of 8 free-throw attempts down the stretch to seal the victory.

Oregon State freshman forward Timea Gardiner played more than 24 minutes in her second game back from injury and scored 10 points. Raegan Beers added eight points and six rebounds and Noelle Mannen made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

Lauren Schwartz and Hannah Stines each scored 17 points for the Huskies.

Oregon State shot the ball well, making 25 of 51 field-goal attempts (49%). But the Beavers could not slow the Huskies at the other end. Washington (10-6, 2-4) made 30 of 54 shot attempts (56%) including 7 of 13 3-pointers (54%).

The Huskies put 49 points on the scoreboard in the first half and took a 20-point lead into the break.

Oregon State will host No. 21 Oregon at 8 p.m. Friday. The Ducks fell in overtime 85-84 to Washington State on Sunday.