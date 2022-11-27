OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to Duke 54-41

PORTLAND — The Oregon State women’s basketball team wrapped up Thanksgiving weekend with a 54-41 loss to Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.

The matchup was highly anticipated by Oregon State fans as a meeting with former OSU standouts Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale, who transferred to Duke this offseason. Brown had a strong game for the Blue Devils with eight points and eight rebounds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Corosdale did not play.

Oregon State guard Bendu Yeaney hit a jumper with just over 8 minutes left to play to cut the deficit to 43-37. Duke (6-1) responded with a 6-0 run to build a 12-point lead and put the contest out of reach.

Oregon State (4-2) struggled from the field, making 14 of 53 attempts (26%), including 2 of 19 from beyond the arc (11%).

Freshman Raegan Beers led the Beavers with 11 points and six rebounds. Talia von Oelhoffen had nine points and six rebounds and Noelle Mannen chipped in with eight points and five rebounds.

Celeste Taylor paced the Blue Devils with 18 points.

Oregon State will host two nonconference games this week. The Beavers will play Southern University at 11 a.m. Thursday and Jackson State at noon Saturday.

Editor's note: This story will be updated.