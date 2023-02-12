Oregon State rallied in the second half Sunday at USC to force overtime in the Pac-12 Conference women's basketball game. The hosts, however, came away with the 60-56 victory.

After trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, Oregon State battled back and after a layup by Raegan Beers held a 53-49 lead with 2:40 left on the clock.

USC was able to pull even on its next possession on a rare 4-point play. Okako Adiko made a 3-pointer and was fouled on the shot. Her free throw evened the score.

The Beavers regained the lead on a pair of free throws by Beers. The Trojans answered with a layup by Destiny Littleton to tie the game at 55 with 1:40 left to play and neither team scored again in regulation. Oregon State got a good look at the final buzzer but a 3-point attempt by AJ Marotte from the left corner was just long.

Beers led the Beavers (11-14, 3-11 Pac-12) with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Bendu Yeaney added 12 points and Marotte scored eight.

Littleton led USC (19-6, 9-5) with 18 points and forward Rayah Marshall had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Marshall played 27 minutes through three quarters but sat out the entire fourth quarter and overtime.

Oregon State guard Talia von Oelhoffen did not play Sunday. She was available for Friday's game at UCLA and played 34 minutes.

On Sunday, Oregon State coach Scott Rueck relied heavily on a lineup of Yeaney (39 minutes), Marotte (32 minutes), Shalexxus Aaron (37 minutes), Lily Hansford (36 minutes) and Beers (32 minutes).