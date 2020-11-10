OSU women's basketball: Beavers enter season No. 18 in AP poll; four Pac-12 teams in top 10

Four Pac-12 teams will open the women’s college basketball season ranked in the top 10 of The Associated Press poll, highlighted by Stanford coming in at No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina.

Arizona is next at No. 7 followed by UCLA (No. 9) and revamped Oregon at No. 10.

Oregon State, which will replace six players off last year’s team, enters the poll at No. 18. Arizona State received six votes.

Stanford received one first place vote while the Gamecocks, who open the season No. 1 for the first time ever in program history, received the other 29.

Connecticut comes in at No 3, just three points behind Stanford (698-695) with Baylor at No. 4 and Louisville at No. 5.

The Pac-12 has three teams in next five spots. Arizona is No. 7, UCLA No. 9 and three-time reigning conference regular season champion Oregon at No. 10 despite losing three first-round WNBA draft picks — Sabrina Ionescu (No. 1), Satou Sabally (No. 2) and Ruthy Hebard (No. 8).

Mississippi State is in at No. 6 and North Carolina State is No. 8.

Kentucky is No. 11 followed by Maryland, Texas A&M, Arkansas (and former Oregon State point guard Destiny Slocum) and Iowa State.

The next five are Indiana, Northwestern, Oregon State, DePaul and Ohio State. Rounding out the top 25 are Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Missouri State and Michigan.

