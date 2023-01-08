OSU women's basketball: Beavers earn road split with 69-59 win at ASU

The Oregon State women's basketball team earned a split on its Pac-12 Conference road trip with a 69-59 win at Arizona State on Sunday.

Freshman post Raegan Beers led the team with 20 points and 12 rebounds. This is Beers' fifth consecutive double-double and her 10th of the season.

Oregon State bounced back with a strong performance after letting a 12-point lead slip away Friday night at No. 15 Arizona.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers got off to a fast start Sunday, making four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 16-7 lead. Noelle Mannen hit two shots from deep and AJ Marotte and Martha Pietsch also connected.

The Sun Devils made a push late in third quarter and trimmed the deficit to 39-35. Eight straight points from Beers stopped the rally and Arizona State was unable to put together another run.

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 10 points and helped out on the glass with 10 rebounds. Mannen and Marotte each scored nine.

Tyi Skinner paced the Sun Devils with 22 points and Jaddan Simmons added 13.

Oregon State (10-6, 2-3) will host Washington State at 7 p.m. in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Washington.