OSU women's basketball: Beavers drain 18 3s in blowout of Huskies

Coach Scott Rueck said he knew his team would need to do what they ended up doing and that was space the floor, move the ball quickly and create open looks against a Washington (4-7, 1-7) team that dares you to make 3s.

“The shots went down because we were more open because we moved the ball so quickly today,” he said. “And we're seeing just that cohesion within our team where they're playing together even better and better and understanding our system better and better to move the ball on time. And so today our looks we're really good because that ball moves so quickly.”

Goforth set the tone by hitting two 3s in the first two-and-a-half minutes to help the Beavers to an early 10-2 lead.

Goforth was on fire the entire first half and finished 5 for 5 from 3 for 15 points by intermission. She was 8 for 8 overall (6 for 6 from 3) before missing her last two attempts of the game.

It was a breakout performance for the sophomore after two rough games coming off the pause.

So when did Goforth know she was in for a big night?

“When my teammates put me in great position to do so,” she said.

Unlike previous games where the Beavers got off to a fast start, they never let up on Tuesday.