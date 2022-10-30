OSU women's basketball: Beavers down Western Oregon 82-66 in exhibition opener

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and AJ Marotte added 19 as the Oregon State women’s basketball team defeated Western Oregon 82-66 in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State post Jelena Mitrovic went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line as she scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Beavers played without transfers Shalexxus Aaron and Bendu Yeaney, as well as freshman Timea Gardiner. Coach Scott Rueck said their absences were due to a combination of minor injury and illness. He said Aaron is day-to-day and may be able to make her Oregon State debut when the Beavers host Hawaii on Monday, Nov. 7. The availability of both Yeaney and Gardiner is in doubt for that contest.

That left Oregon State with just eight players available against Western Oregon. Redshirt junior guard Noelle Mannen started and dished out seven assists, sharing the team high with von Oelhoffen.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Freshman guard Lily Hansford rounded out the starting lineup along with von Oelhoffen, Mitrovic, and Marotte, and scored eight points. Fellow freshman Raegan Beers came off the bench to score nine points and grab a game-high 12 rebounds, including seven offensive boards. Oregon State outrebounded Western Oregon 47-29.

Freshman guards Martha Pietsch and Adlee Blacklock also made their Oregon State debuts.

Kiylynn Dawkins led Western Oregon with 19 points and Cali McClave scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Oregon State announced attendance of 3,440 for the exhibition game.