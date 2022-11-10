OSU women's basketball: Beavers dominate second half in 89-53 win over Seattle

The Oregon State women’s basketball team outscored Seattle 51-20 in the second half en route to an 89-53 victory Thursday night.

The Redhawks (0-1) played a competitive first half and the game was tied 32-32 midway through the second quarter. But the Beavers began to pull away with a 6-1 run to end the half.

Oregon State (2-0) turned up the pressure in the third quarter and a pair of steals by Talia von Oelhoffen led to fast break baskets for the Beavers, stretching the advantage to 54-40 and energizing the crowd at Gill Coliseum.

Von Oelhoffen finished the game with 20 points and four steals. Freshman post Raegan Beers scored a game-high 22 points with 11 rebounds. AJ Marotte had 18 points and nine rebounds and Jelena Mitrovic scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots.

The Beavers outrebounded the Redhawks 46-28 and led in assists 18-12. The Beavers had nearly as many steals (9) as turnovers (10).

Oregon State shot poorly from beyond the arc, making just 2 of 20 3-point attempts. The Beavers made up for that by converting on 31 of 44 attempts from inside the 3-point line (70%). Oregon State outscored Seattle 50-14 in the paint.

Sheridan Liggett led Seattle, which was playing its season-opener, with 13 points. The Redhawks will continue their road trip with a game at Oregon on Saturday.

Oregon State will host Eastern Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a home game against Prairie View A&M at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.