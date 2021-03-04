OSU women's basketball: Beavers defy the odds to make Pac-12 semifinals

Not that long ago, the idea of the Oregon State women’s basketball team making the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament was at best hopeful thinking.

The Beavers had battled through a 29-day pause for the program and their losing streak reached five games in the pandemic-shortened season.

And while the Beavers rebounded and were coming off recent wins against top-14 teams UCLA and Oregon on the road, it looked bleak again in the first quarter on Thursday.

Despite a 2-for-16 shooting performance in the first 10 minutes of their Pac-12 quarterfinal battle with rival Oregon, the Beavers were down just 10-5, even if it felt like a much larger deficit.

No. 5 seed Oregon State, however, righted the ship. The Beavers opened up a 15-point lead in the third quarter and then fended off the No. 4 Ducks for a 71-64 victory at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas that propelled the Beavers into the tournament semis for the first time since 2017.

The Beavers (11-6), winners of eight of their last nine, will take on No. 1 seed Stanford at 5 p.m. Friday for a chance to play for the title.

Both coach Scott Rueck and Aleah Goodman admitted it was hard to envision the Beavers making it this far back in mid-January.